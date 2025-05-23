gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,037 members

Illustration of Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind farms

Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor

Equinor and Polenergia Secure €7.2 Billion Financing for Major Polish Offshore Wind Projects

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 23, 2025

Equinor and Polenergia have reached financial close on their Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 offshore wind projects, securing over €6 billion in project financing.

The joint venture partners, with equal 50-50 ownership, have arranged individual financing packages exceeding €3 billion for each project. The combined investment, including ancillary facilities, totals approximately €7.2 billion.

The projects, which received Contracts for Difference (CfD) in 2021, will benefit from secured power prices of approximately €71 per MWh for 25 years, with inflation indexation. The wind farms are being financed with approximately 80% gearing.

With a total power capacity of 1440 MW, the wind farms will be capable of powering 2 million Polish homes. The projects will feature 100 fixed-bottom turbines located 22-37 km off the Polish coast.

“Ba?tyk 2 and Ba?tyk 3 represent the beginning of a new era in Poland’s offshore wind energy development,” said Micha? Jerzy Ko?odziejczyk, Country Manager in Poland. “These wind farms are set to contribute to Poland’s industrial future by producing renewable electricity for Polish households, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing both energy security and the energy transition”.

Equinor will lead the construction phase and operate both wind farms. While onshore construction is already underway and component fabrication has begun, marine operations are scheduled to commence next year. The projects are expected to achieve full commercial power production in 2028.

The financing arrangement has attracted strong interest from lenders, with approximately 30 financial institutions participating, including experienced sector players, Equinor’s core banks, the Nordic Investment Bank, and the European Investment Bank.

Danske Commodities, an Equinor subsidiary, will handle route-to-market services, including balancing and power offtake during the first three years of operations.

The operations and maintenance base will be established in ?eba, in northern Poland’s Gda?sk region, serving as the center for marine operations and construction support.

Final investment decisions for both projects were made by the joint venture partners on May 19, marking the last major milestone before full-scale construction begins.

Tags:

equinor
offshore wind
poland
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,037 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.
Offshore

U.S. Launches First Deep-Sea Mineral Lease Evaluation in 30 Years Near American Samoa

The Department of Interior has initiated its first mineral lease sale evaluation in over 30 years, targeting deep-sea critical minerals in waters offshore American Samoa. This groundbreaking move comes as...

May 21, 2025
Total Views: 1728
Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

Trump-Hochul Deal Revives New York Offshore Wind Project—and Possibly Pipelines

The Trump administration is allowing construction to resume on a $5 billion wind farm off Long Island after reaching a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul that could allow new natural gas pipelines to be built in the state. 

May 20, 2025
Total Views: 1581
Trump Administration Lifts Stop Work Order on $5B Empire Wind Project
Offshore

Trump Administration Lifts Stop Work Order on $5B Empire Wind Project

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has lifted the stop work order on the Empire Wind project, allowing construction activities to resume after a month-long...

May 19, 2025
Total Views: 3474