Eni and MSC Forge Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Fuels

Energy giant Eni and global shipping leader MSC Group have signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding to advance their joint pursuit of sustainable shipping and energy transition initiatives.

The collaboration builds upon an existing partnership between the two industry titans, with Eni’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 aligning perfectly with MSC’s position as a world leader in transport and cruise services.

At the heart of this transformative agreement lies a comprehensive strategy focusing on innovative fuel solutions. The partnership will explore the implementation of LNG and advanced lower-carbon alternatives, including HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and bio-LNG biofuels, alongside renewable-sourced lubricants for MSC’s extensive logistics and cruise fleet.

The partnership extends beyond fuel solutions to embrace circular economy principles, incorporating sustainable practices such as the use of renewable and recycled plastics in onboard operations and implementing advanced waste management systems.

“There are many parts of our economic and industrial systems where we must act to reduce emissions,” said Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. “The only way to succeed is by uniting the skills, resources and technologies across a range of stakeholders.”

MSC Group President Diego Aponte reinforced the partnership’s strategic importance, noting, “At MSC we are focused on achieving a successful energy transition and to do this we need the partners we can trust and rely on. Eni has been one of these partners for many years and this MoU is a welcome and natural evolution of our relationship.”

The agreement also encompasses ambitious plans for intermodal transport solutions, agro-industrial activities, and participation in the Open-es platform for value-chain sustainability.