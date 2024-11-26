Austal Tapped to Build Australia’s New Heavy Landing Craft

Austal Limited (ASX: ASB) has been selected to construct eight Landing Craft Heavy vessels based on Damen’s Landing Ship Transport 100 (LST100) design.

The vessels will be built at the Henderson Defence Precinct in Western Australia, marking a crucial step toward establishing continuous naval shipbuilding operations in the region.

“This is great news for the Australian Defence Force and all industry stakeholders,” said Austal Limited Chief Executive Paddy Gregg, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening Western Australia’s naval shipbuilding capabilities.

The LST100 vessels will feature impressive specifications, including a 3,900-tonne displacement, 100-meter length, and 16-meter beam.

The versatile craft will be equipped for multiple operations, from troop transport to humanitarian assistance. Each vessel will boast a cargo capacity of over 500 tonnes, capable of transporting six Abrams Tanks, 11 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles, or 26 HIMARS, along with advanced self-defence systems and Australian military communications.

“Importantly, these vessels will be built in Australia, from Australian steel,” said Pat Conroy, Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery. “This project is an important part of our plans for continuous naval shipbuilding in both South Australia and Western Australia, which is creating thousands of well-paid and high-skilled jobs.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, following successful commercial negotiations and demonstrated performance under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

The project follows the anticipated Landing Craft Medium contract, set to begin in 2025.