Ships are seen from a plane window, passing through the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 23, 2024 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ships are seen from a plane window, passing through the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 23, 2024 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt Completes Trial Run Of New Suez Canal Channel Extension

Reuters
December 28, 2024
CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Egypt said on Saturday it had successfully tested a new 10 km channel near the southern end of the Suez Canal, even as its revenue from the waterway has plunged since Yemen’s Houthi militants began attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that during a trial run two ships passed through a new stretch of the canal’s two-way section without incident.

Following the 2021 grounding of the container ship Ever Given that blocked the vital waterway for six days, Egypt accelerated plans to extend the second channel in the southern reaches of the canal and widen the existing channel.

Its revenue from the waterway, the gateway to the shortest route between Europe and Asia, has nevertheless tumbled since Yemen’s Houthi militants began attacking ships in the Red Sea in November 2023 in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday that due to “regional challenges,” the country had lost approximately $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue in 2024, marking more than a 60% drop from 2023.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, the latest expansion extends the total length of the canal’s two-way section to 82 km from a previous 72 km. The canal is 193 km long in total.

“This expansion will boost the canal’s capacity by an additional 6 to 8 ships daily and enhance its ability to handle potential emergencies,” the Suez Canal Authority said in its statement.

Earlier this year, Egypt said that it was considering an additional expansion project separate to the 10 km channel extension.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Menna Alaa; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Egypt
ever given
suez canal
suez canal authority

