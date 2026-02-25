By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON (Reuters) – EDP Renovaveis, the world’s fourth-largest wind producer, is “very optimistic” about its continued growth in the U.S. market after much of last year’s regulatory uncertainty was cleared, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to halt the issuance of any new or renewed approvals for offshore wind projects, and to consider terminating or amending existing leases, delaying several investments.

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade – who heads both EDPR and its parent company EDP – said that, despite the perception of great risk it initially generated, “over the past year, there has been a major clarification of the entire regulatory framework in the U.S. … easing uncertainty.”

“Therefore, we had a good year of growth in 2025 and we expect good years ahead, in 2026 and beyond in the United States. We are very optimistic,” he said in an interview.

EDPR reported earlier on Wednesday that its recurring net profit rose 50% in 2025, driven by strong U.S. capacity growth, which accounted for half of the 2 gigawatts of new capacity the company added across its 28-country footprint.

Stilwell de Andrade said surging electricity demand in the U.S. – driven by data centres and reindustrialisation – was underpinning investment, with “solar and battery storage being the fastest and cheapest technologies to deploy”.

“There is aversion to offshore wind, but on the other hand, we see solar and batteries growing strongly,” he said.

He added the group did not have any active plans for mergers or acquisitions.

