Eastern Shipbuilding Cleared to Build New Hybrid Ferries for Washington State

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has received the Notice to Proceed from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to build two new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries for the State of Washington, with an option for a third vessel, representing a significant milestone in the electrification efforts of the nation’s largest ferry system.
The contract, valued at $714.5 million, follows what officials describe as the first competitive bid for ferry construction in more than 25 years. Eastern’s bid came in 6% below WSF’s engineer’s estimate and was significantly lower than the only other bidder in the year-long selection process.
“This is an exciting milestone in bringing new hybrid-electric ferries to our fleet,” said David Sowers, Washington State Ferries’ Electrification Program Administrator. “These vessels will not only incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in shoreside charging and battery storage to cut diesel-generated emissions, but they will also provide dependable service for the communities who rely on us every day”.
The state-of-the-art vessels will have a length overall of 409′-6″ with an 83′-2″ beam and a hull depth of 24′-6″. They will be certified to transport 160 standard-sized passenger vehicles and 1500 passengers. With a draft of 16′-6″, the ferries will achieve a speed of 17 knots at full load and are designed to interface with all existing WSF dock facilities.
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson selected Eastern Shipbuilding Group in early July, stating: “We’re restoring domestic service to pre-pandemic levels years ahead of schedule, improving crew retention, and soon will bring our first hybrid-electric vessel into service. After careful consideration and conversations with legislative leaders, I believe Eastern is the best option to build these critically important vessels at a fair cost to our taxpayers.”
The total investment includes approximately $150 million for the first vessel to cover owner-furnished equipment, construction management, crew training, and contingencies, bringing the total cost to approximately $405 million for the first vessel, with subsequent vessels costing $360 million and $325 million as efficiencies are gained through construction experience.
WSF has already completed one hybrid-electric conversion on the Wenatchee, expected to return to service this month. The Ferguson administration has made ferry service improvements a priority, securing $39 million in the state budget for crew hiring, retention, and training programs.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group has delivered over 350 advanced commercial and government vessels and maintains a 99% on-schedule delivery rate for the past 20 years. The company is the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida and was a 2017 recipient of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award.
