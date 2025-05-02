gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,185 members

dominion energy wind turbine installation vessel

An illustration shows a planned Jones Act-compliant offshore wind installation vessel under construction for Dominion Energy. Illustration courtesy Dominion Energy

Dominion Says Tariffs May Add $500 Million to Wind Project Cost

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 2, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten to increase the cost of a big offshore wind farm that Dominion Energy Inc. is building by as much as $500 million, the company said Thursday.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project off the coast of Virginia has already seen tariff costs of $4 million, Chief Executive Officer Bob Blue said on an earnings call. The project’s current budget is $10.7 billion.

If the tariffs continue through the end of the second quarter, the added cost for CVOW would rise to $120 million, and if kept in place through the end of next year, when the project is expected to enter service, the impact would be approximately $500 million. 

The Trump tariffs have driven up costs across the economy, including for energy projects that typically rely on imported materials. Offshore wind projects have also been under fire since Trump took office, with his administration halting work on an offshore wind farm being built off New York.

CVOW would produce 2.6 gigawatts at full capacity and would provide power to its customers in Virginia, which includes the global tech hot spot known as Data Center Alley. A gigawatt is akin to the capacity of one nuclear reactor and can power roughly 750,000 homes.

Blue said on the call that he was very comfortable the project would continue moving forward, adding the company’s interactions with permitting agencies have continued normally. 

“We don’t think it’s going to be paused,” he said. “It’s the fastest way to get 2.6 gigawatts on the grid to serve tech companies, defense and security installations and important American industries like shipbuilding.”

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

dominion energy
offshore wind
president trump
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,185 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Equinor Says it Could Lose Billions on Trump’s Offshore Wind Clampdown
Offshore

Equinor Says it Could Lose Billions on Trump’s Offshore Wind Clampdown

Equinor stands to lose billions of dollars on its massive wind power project offshore the state of New York unless U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reverses a decision to halt the construction, the Norwegian group said on Wednesday.

April 30, 2025
Total Views: 900
An illustration of the Teesport Offshore Gateway on the banks of the River Tees, next to PD Ports’ Tees Dock
Offshore

PD Ports Unveils Plans for Major Offshore Wind Hub on UK’s East Coast

PD Ports has announced ambitious plans to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs, the Teesport Offshore Gateway. The proposed development, estimated at £200 million,...

April 30, 2025
Total Views: 1235
aerial of an offshore wind turbine
Offshore

Major Offshore Wind Developer has Stopped Activities in United States

One of the world's top offshore wind developers, Germany's RWE, has stopped work on its U.S. projects for now in light of recent moves against the industry by the Trump administration, its CEO said in a text published ahead of the firm's annual meeting.

April 25, 2025
Total Views: 4002