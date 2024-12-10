Davie Undertaking Major Shipyard Transformation to Build Canada’s Most Advanced Icebreakers

Canada’s Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie Shipbuilding) has announced strategic partnerships with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc. and Construction Dinamo Inc. to transform its Lévis facility in Québec into North America’s largest and most versatile shipbuilding center.

The facility modernization, backed by CAD $519 million in Québec government financing as part of an CAD $840 million expansion budget, will be crucial for delivering seven heavy icebreakers and two hybrid ferries under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The ambitious redevelopment plan includes six new state-of-the-art buildings, modernization of five existing structures, waterfront upgrades, and a new assembly hall and launch pad. The facility will also receive comprehensive utility infrastructure upgrades, including all-new plant equipment and machinery, and advanced overhead traveling cranes for ship module construction.

Davies’ Lévis shipyard. Photo courtesy Davies

Based in Florida, Pearlson is known for its expertise in shipyard design and program management, having designed and and developed facilities for several of the world’s leading shipbuilding and ship repair companies, including BAE Systems, Austal USA, and Fincantieri Marine Group.

“Partnering with Pearlson will ensure our facility is more than ready to meet the high demands of building the most powerful and advanced icebreakers in Canadian history,” said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie.

The collaboration with Dinamo addresses the delivery of construction and supervision services for key sub-projects within the larger upgrade of the Lévis shipyard. “Dinamo’s expertise in construction will play an integral role in realizing our vision for the future of shipbuilding in Québec and Canada,” added Davies.

The modernization project, which align with the recently announced ICE Pact between the U.S., Canada, and Finland, is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and expand Davie’s workforce to 1,800 direct employees upon completion.

Operating since 1825, Davie has built over 720 specialized vessels, including many of the world’s icebreakers. The company currently holds the world’s largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers for Canada and owns Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, which has built more than half of the global icebreaker fleet.

Davie was named the third official partner to Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy in April 2023, joining Irving Shipbuilding Inc. in Nova Scotia and Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver, British Columbia. The NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program to modernize Canada’s naval and coast guard fleets while revitalizing the domestic shipbuilding industry. The strategy focuses on two vessel categories: non-combatant vessels (icebreakers, offshore science vessels, and support ships) and combatant vessels (frigates and Arctic offshore patrol ships). Davie’s initial CAD $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries.