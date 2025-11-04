gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,058 members

The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

CMA CGM to Register Ten Giant LNG-Powered Containerships Under French Flag

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 4, 2025

French shipping giant CMA CGM announced the registration of ten newbuild 24,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel containerships under the French flag, marking one of the largest commitments to national maritime sovereignty in recent years.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 24,212 TEUs, rank among the largest and most energy-efficient containerships in the world. The announcement was made by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, at the 20th edition of the Assises de l’Économie de la Mer.

“CMA CGM has decided to register ten new 24,000 TEU vessels, among the largest in the world, under the French flag starting next year,” Saadé declared. “Powered by liquefied natural gas, they reflect our confidence in France’s maritime sector and its people, with the recruitment of 135 French seafarers and a strengthened partnership with the French Maritime Academy (ENSM).”

The ten ships were ordered from China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in 2023, with deliveries slated to begin in 2026.

The French flag registration creates immediate employment opportunities, with CMA CGM committing to recruit at least 135 additional French seafarers to crew these vessels. The seafarers will be trained at France’s prestigious École Nationale Supérieure Maritime (ENSM).

The LNG dual-fuel vessels are compatible with biomethane and e-methane, reducing CO2 emissions by 67% and 85% respectively compared to conventional marine fuels, while cutting sulfur oxides, fine particles, and nitrogen oxides.

Each vessel will bear the name of an iconic French monument, including CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, CMA CGM PANTHÉON, CMA CGM ORSAY, CMA CGM LUXEMBOURG, CMA CGM PONT NEUF, CMA CGM VERSAILLES, CMA CGM AUSTERLITZ, CMA CGM NATION, CMA CGM CLUNY, and CMA CGM LONGCHAMP.

The vessels will operate on CMA CGM’s flagship French Asia Line (FAL 1), connecting Northern Europe to Asia with regular calls at the major French ports of Le Havre and Dunkirk.

The vessels’ construction has already mobilized European and French suppliers, including GTT for LNG tanks and Bureau Veritas for certification, demonstrating the broader economic impact of the flag registration decision.

This move positions CMA CGM at the forefront of both France’s maritime sovereignty strategy and the global shipping industry’s energy transition.

Tags:

CMA CGM
French flag
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,058 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

China Completes 43 Manned Arctic Dives in 2025, Demonstrates Dual Submersible Operations Under Ice
News

China Completes 43 Manned Arctic Dives in 2025, Demonstrates Dual Submersible Operations Under Ice

China has completed 43 successful manned submersible dives during its 2025 Arctic expedition, including coordinated missions using two crewed deep-sea vehicles, the country’s Ministry of Natural Resources announced. 

10 hours ago
Total Views: 1472
jones act container ship
Defense

Coast Guard Grants Temporary Relief to Mariners as Shutdown Paralyzes Credentialing

National Maritime Center remains closed as government shutdown approaches record length The U.S. Coast Guard has extended merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates through January 31, 2026, as the federal...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1926
Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Shipping

U.S. Becomes First Country to Export 10 Million Tonnes of LNG in Single Month

The U.S. has become the first country to export 10 million metric tonnes (mmt) of liquefied natural gas in a single month, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 777