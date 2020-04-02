CMA CGM Marco Polo Cleared of COVID-19

M/V CMA CGM Marco Polo. File photo: CMA CGM Group

French shipping giant CMA CGM has confirmed that health officials have cleared CMA CGM Marco Polo crew members of COVID-19 after a crew member fell ill after sailing from Southampton.

Tests were conducted after the ship docked in Algeciras, Spain earlier this week with one crew member experiencing flu-like symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

“There is no Covid-19 case on the CMA CGM Marco Polo, confirmed by the sanitation authorities,” CMA CGM said in a statement to gCaptain.

“All necessary measures have been taken by CMA CGM to ensure the safety and health of its employees, both on land and sea. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, there has been no covid-19 case in the CMA CGM entire fleet,” CMA CGM added.

AIS ship tracking data shows the CMA CGM Marco Polo departed Southampton on March 26.

Last week, Maersk said five crew members on board the Gjertrud Maersk were confirmed with COVID-19 after the ship docked in Ningbo, China on March 26. The confirmed cases were the first confirmed on board a ship belonging to a major ocean carrier.