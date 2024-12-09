gCaptain-logo
Climeon Signs Order With NovaAlgoma For Heatpower 300 Installation On Groundbreaking Cement Carrier

December 9, 2024

Climeon is pleased to announce that NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers (NACC) has placed an order for Climeon’s HeatPower 300 system, an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) waste heat recovery technology, to be installed as Owner-Furnished Equipment (OFE) on the new-build NovaAlgoma 38,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel cement carrier, under construction at Zhejiang Xingle Shipbuilding in China. This RINA-classed vessel will set a new benchmark for sustainable shipping in the cement industry.

The HeatPower 300 unit will generate up to 300 kW of sustainable electricity on board the world’s largest cement carrier by harnessing low-grade waste heat from the engine cooling water and exhaust gases. By reclaiming energy that would otherwise be lost in conventional operations, this solution reduces fuel consumption and emissions, directly supporting NACC’s sustainability objectives.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NACC on this pioneering vessel, which marks the first cement carrier to feature our HeatPower 300 system,” said Fredrik Thoren, EVP and Head of Marine at Climeon. “This collaboration underscores the flexibility of our technology in delivering both environmental and economic benefits across a broad range of vessel types.”

“At NACC we’re committed to setting a standard for sustainable, energy-efficient operations,” said Francesco Costagliola, Technical Director at NovaAlgoma. “Integrating Climeon’s waste heat recovery technology not only supports our sustainability goals but also provides a practical way to meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations while enhancing operational efficiency.”

This installation supports the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner, more efficient technologies and fuels. Climeon’s HeatPower 300 captures engine waste heat, regardless of fuel type, providing both immediate and lasting economic and environmental benefits for NACC’s dual-fuel vessel. This partnership highlights Climeon and NACC’s shared commitment to advancing sustainability in the cement shipping sector.

