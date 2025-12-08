gCaptain-logo
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier departs the port for its ninth sea trial in Dalian

China's first domestically built aircraft carrier departs the port for its ninth sea trial in Dalian, Liaoning province, China November 14, 2019. Picture taken November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese Carrier Conducting Intense Air Operations Near Japan, Tokyo Says

Reuters
December 7, 2025
December 7, 2025
Reuters

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) – A Chinese carrier strike group sailing close to Japan kept up intense air operations on Sunday as it sailed into the Pacific Ocean east of the Okinawa Islands, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces said Monday.

The naval drills came amid growing tension between the East Asian neighbors and triggered a flurry of protests, with Tokyo accusing Beijing on Sunday of dangerous behavior. Japan said fighters from the Liaoning aircraft carrier aimed radar beams at Japanese jets scrambled to shadow its movements.

Illuminating an aircraft with a radar beam signals a potential attack that may force targeted planes to take evasive action. 

Aircraft aboard the carrier conducted around 100 takeoffs and landings over the weekend, Japan’s SDF said. 

Japan on Sunday summoned China’s ambassador, Wu Jianghao, to protest “dangerous” and “regrettable” acts by the carrier’s planes.

Japan will “respond calmly but firmly and continue to monitor the movements of Chinese forces in the waters around our country,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press briefing on Monday. 

The Chinese embassy in a statement denied Tokyo’s claims, saying that Japanese aircraft had endangered flight safety by approaching the carrier as it conducted training with its three missile-destroyer escorts. 

“China solemnly demands that Japan stop smearing and slandering, strictly restrain its frontline actions, and prevent similar incidents from happening again,” it said.

Kihara rejected the claim that Japan’s aircraft endangered flight safety on the carrier.

The encounters marked the most serious run-ins between the two militaries in years and risk worsening relations already strained after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that Tokyo could respond to any Chinese action against Taiwan that threatened Japan’s security. 

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo, Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Michael Perry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

chinese aircraft carriers
east china sea
Japan
