China, Pakistan Propose Middle East Ceasefire Plan, Urge Swift Talks

China and Pakistan on Tuesday jointly proposed a five-point peace initiative calling for an immediate ceasefire and the rapid launch of negotiations to end escalating conflict in the Middle East, as both countries stepped up diplomatic efforts to defuse a widening regional crisis.

The plan, unveiled after talks in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calls for the “immediate cessation of hostilities” and stresses that dialogue is the only viable path forward, according to official statements and state media reports.

The proposal also emphasizes protecting civilians and critical infrastructure, safeguarding maritime security and ensuring the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

In a statement by Chinese officials earlier this week, Beijing said it “supports Pakistan’s continued role as a mediator” and is willing to work with Islamabad to “promote peace and stop conflict.”

The initiative comes amid intensifying fighting linked to a U.S.- and Israel-aligned campaign against Iran, now in its fifth week, which has raised fears of broader regional escalation and disrupted oil shipments.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key intermediary, leveraging ties with both Washington and Tehran. In recent days, Islamabad has hosted or coordinated talks with regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt as part of a broader diplomatic push to bring the parties to the table.

Under the joint plan, China and Pakistan also called for respect for national sovereignty and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while urging all sides to avoid threats or use of force and to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

China has previously called for “meaningful and sincere peace talks,” warning that further escalation risks destabilizing the wider region and global markets.

Analysts say the proposal reflects converging interests: China’s concern over energy security and regional stability, and Pakistan’s desire to prevent spillover instability along its border with Iran while boosting its diplomatic profile.

While it remains unclear whether the plan will gain traction with the main parties to the conflict, both Beijing and Islamabad signaled they would continue coordinating efforts to push for negotiations.