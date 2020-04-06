Caught on Camera: Containership Takes Out Crane in Busan, South Korea

A major accident was caught on camera today at the Port of Busan today when a containership struck multiple shoreside gantry cranes and another ship while berthing.

The video shows the Milano Bridge approaching its berth with the assistance of tugs at Busan New Port. In the video, you can one of the cranes collapse over the stern of the Milano Bridge. Another two cranes were also impacted along with a second ship, identified Seaspan Ganges.

No injuries were reported.

Check out the incident video below:

<noscript><iframe title="Milano Bridge containership cleans up the gantry crane and Seaspan containership at Busan Port." width="800" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EfC2lidXiMY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The incident was also captured from a second viewpoint in the video below (which appears to be sped up):