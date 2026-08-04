Cargo Ship Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz, One Crew Member Missing

A cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile late Monday, leaving one crew member missing and the ship disabled in the latest attack on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred at 2210 UTC on August 3 after a military source relayed a mayday call from the vessel. A second merchant ship reported that the stricken vessel had been hit in its engine room and crew accommodations by an unknown projectile while transiting northbound through Omani territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO said one crew member was reported missing, while the remaining crew evacuated safely. The attack sparked a fire, knocked out the vessel’s power, and left it requiring assistance. The vessel was last reported at anchor, and UKMTO said it had been unable to establish contact with the ship.

The attack follows another security incident reported on August 2, when two tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz reported VHF threats claiming to be from the “Sepah Navy,” warning shots, and nearby explosions. One outbound tanker reversed course toward Dubai after receiving the threats, while another inbound tanker reported warning shots from the north and an explosion about 1.5 nautical miles off its port quarter. UKMTO assessed the two incidents were likely connected.

The latest attack comes as diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz continue. On Tuesday, Qatar said mediators including Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman were exchanging draft proposals between the United States and Iran, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an agreement could come within days.

Despite those signs of progress, the security situation for commercial shipping remains precarious.

The latest advisory from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) says commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below normal levels, with only single-digit tanker transits in each direction. The organization said Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks and harassment have increased, including VHF hailing, drone overflights, targeted surveillance, projectile strikes, and near-misses involving merchant vessels in Omani territorial waters, particularly along the Limah-Khasab axis.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to carry a SEVERE threat rating, with JMIC assessing deliberate hostile action as “highly likely” under current conditions.

JMIC also warned that drifting or uncharted mines remain a concern near the traffic separation scheme and advised mariners to maintain heightened vigilance as naval forces continue blockade enforcement operations and verification checks throughout the region.