HMCS Margaret Brooke departs Halifax

HMCS Margaret Brooke departs Halifax, NS, bound for the South American and Antarctic regions. Royal Canadian Navy Photo

Canada’s HMCS Margaret Brooke Embarks on Historic Antarctic Mission

January 13, 2025

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Arctic patrol vessel HMCS Margaret Brooke has departed Halifax on Operation PROJECTION 2025, marking the first-ever circumnavigation of South America and Antarctic visit by a Canadian warship.

The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will conduct diplomatic missions throughout South America while supporting crucial Antarctic scientific research. The deployment will showcase Canada’s expanding maritime capabilities and commitment to polar operations.

“This is a ‘once in a career’ mission,” said Commander Teri Share, Commanding Officer of HMCS Margaret Brooke. “We will help advance Antarctic research, enhance Canada’s commitment to international peace and security, and foster relationships with South American nations.”

The mission represents a significant advancement in Canadian naval operations. While HMCS Rainbow rounded Cape Horn in 1910, no Canadian vessel has previously ventured into Antarctic waters. The ship will carry an embarked science team from various Government of Canada partners, highlighting the vessel’s dual military-research capabilities.

“Our crew embarks on a long and strenuous journey that will bring Canada’s forward presence and diplomacy to nations throughout the Central and South Americas,” said Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic.

The Harry DeWolf-class vessel’s specialized design and crew expertise in polar operations make it particularly suited for this pioneering mission, as they bring extensive experience operating in extreme climates and harsh environmental conditions.

During the deployment, HMCS Margaret Brooke will make multiple port calls throughout South America, working in conjunction with Global Affairs Canada to strengthen international partnerships.

