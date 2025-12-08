Canada Completes First Phase of Historic LNG Export Facility

Fluor Corporation has announced the completion of Train 2 at the LNG Canada Project in Kitimat, British Columbia, marking a significant milestone in Canada’s entry into large-scale liquefied natural gas exports. The facility, developed in partnership with JGC Corporation, represents the first phase of Canada’s inaugural LNG mega-project.

The completion comes after years of construction. “The safe and successful handover of Train 2 is a testament to the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved on this project,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “It reflects the continued commitment to safety, quality and schedule performance by the thousands of workers who contributed to bringing Canadian natural gas to the world.”

Located on Canada’s west coast in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation, the facility benefits from access to abundant natural gas reserves and an ice-free harbor. The plant features two processing units with a combined annual production capacity of 14 million tonnes of LNG, along with storage tanks, a marine terminal, and supporting infrastructure designed to export Canadian natural gas to global markets.

The project’s economic impact has been substantial, with more than $3.3 billion CAD spent on goods and services contracted with Indigenous businesses and joint ventures, and over $550 million CAD with local area businesses. James Ticer, Fluor’s Senior Vice President and LNG Canada Project Director, stated that “all through construction, we made safety and the environment a priority while supporting local communities and First Nations”.

The facility successfully shipped its first cargo in June 2025, and by November had shipped its 25th cargo from Kitimat. More than 50,000 Canadians contributed directly to building Phase 1, with over 300 full-time permanent jobs created for operations.

LNG Canada is a joint venture comprising Shell plc (40%), PETRONAS (25%), PetroChina Company Limited (15%), Mitsubishi Corporation (15%), and Korea Gas Corporation (5%), operated through LNG Canada Development Inc. The partners are exploring pathways for a potential Phase 2 expansion that could add two additional trains, bringing total plant capacity to 28 million tonnes per annum.

Fluor’s involvement in the project continues its longstanding presence in Canada, where the company has delivered engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services for over 75 years.