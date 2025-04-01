Bollinger Shipyards Hosts 9/11 Steel Transfer Ceremony with US Coast Guard Officials and Local Leaders

Last week, Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”), a leading designer and builder of high-performance military and commercial vessels, hosted a 9/11 steel transfer ceremony at its Lockport facility, where the shipyard received two pieces of steel from the debris of the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The steel will be incorporated into two U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters bearing the names of 9/11 Heroes Vincent Danz, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer, and Jeffrey Palazzo, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter.

“On September 11, 2001, our nation witnessed acts of extraordinary courage and selflessness in the face of unimaginable tragedy. Among those who answered the call were two exceptional individuals—Coast Guard Reservists Vincent Danz and Jeffrey Palazzo,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “It is an incredible honor to receive steel from the World Trade Center and be able to incorporate it into these vessels. These cutters—the USCGC Vincent Danz and the USCGC Jeffrey Palazzo—will carry on their legacy, sailing across oceans, protecting lives, securing our homeland, and serving as lasting reminders of their courage.”

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, local officials and members of Bollinger’s skilled workforce. Notably, steel sourced from the debris of Ground Zero is treated, handled and transported in the same manner as human remains. Four retired Coast Guard Port Security Chiefs escorted the steel as it was flown from New York to Bollinger’s Lockport facility. Upon arrival in Louisiana, The Spirit of Louisiana fire truck transported the steel to the shipyard, underscoring the deep connection between first responders and the legacy of service and sacrifice.

Bollinger will be transforming the steel into two memorial plaques that will be permanently affixed to Bollinger-built Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters USCGC VINCENT DANZ (WPC-1162) and USCGC JEFFREY PALAZZO (WPC-1163), serving as enduring tributes to the bravery and selflessness of these fallen heroes.

In addition to their service as Coast Guard reservists, Danz and Palazzo dedicated their lives to protecting the people of New York City—Danz as a New York Police Department officer and Palazzo as a firefighter with the Fire Department of New York. On September 11, 2001, they made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously attempting to save lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

USCGC VINCENT DANZ (WPC-1162) and USCGC JEFFREY PALAZZO (WPC-1163) are currently under construction at Bollinger’s Lockport facility and will be delivered later this year.

ABOUT BOLLINGER SHIPYARDS

With a 78-year legacy of excellence, Bollinger Shipyards is a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats, salvage vessels, research vessels, and a wide array of specialized maritime assets. With 13 strategically located shipyards across Louisiana and Mississippi, Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of America region, dedicated to innovation and the highest standards of quality in shipbuilding.

ABOUT THE FAST RESPONSE CUTTER PLATFORM

The FRC is an operational “game changer,” according to senior Coast Guard officials. FRCs are consistently being deployed in support of the full range of missions within the United States Coast Guard and other branches of our Armed Services due to its exceptional performance, expanded operational reach and capabilities, and ability to transform and adapt to the mission. FRCs have conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400 nautical mile trip from their homeport. Measuring in at 154 feet, FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

VINCENT DANZ HISTORY

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony on November 12, 2019 to announce a new Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) will be named after Vincent Danz, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer. Danz, who served as a Port Security Specialist 2nd Class and as an officer in the NYPD’s Emergency Services United in the Bronx, was providing aid to victims on 9/11 when he perished during the World Trade Center collapse.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz made the announcement in New York City’s Battery Park honoring Danz’s service and sacrifice. This military and public service to both the nation and the city of New York demonstrated incredible dedication and character. The men and women who serve aboard USCGC VINCENT DANZ in the future will proudly carry on his sense of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.

JEFFREY PALAZZO HISTORY

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony on November 12, 2019 to announce a new Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) will be named after Jeffrey Palazzo, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter. Palazzo, who served as a Machinery Technician 1st Class and was a member of Rescue 5 in Staten Island, perished while assisting others at the scene of the 9/11 attacks.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz made the announcement in New York City’s Battery Park honoring Palazzo’s service and sacrifice. His military and public service to both the nation and city of New York demonstrated incredible dedication and character. The men and women who serve aboard Coast Guard Cutter Jeffrey Palazzo in the future will proudly carry on his sense of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.