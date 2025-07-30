gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) sails in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 24, 2023

U.S. Army Photo

Bollinger Begins Contract Talks to Extend Fast Response Cutter Program

Mike Schuler
July 30, 2025

Bollinger Shipyards has begun contract negotiations with the U.S. Coast Guard for the construction of at least 10 additional Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), supported by a historic $25 billion investment included in President Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill.

The $1 billion allocated specifically for FRCs will extend production by three years beyond the current contract, bringing the total fleet to at least 77 vessels from the current 67 under contract. This funding marks the largest single commitment in Coast Guard history.

“This moment reinforces what we’ve known all along: when you invest in American workers, you get results,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Our incredible workforce has delivered over 180 cutters, including 60 FRCs, in our more than 40-year partnership with the Coast Guard — many of those vessels delivered on time, on budget and with zero production discrepancies.”

Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday called the investment “a new era for the Coast Guard” that “reflects the strong support of the American people and empowers us to restore our Service and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

In anticipation of this contract, Bollinger had already taken the unusual step of going “at-risk” earlier this year by spending millions to procure long-lead materials and maintain its workforce, despite the production line being scheduled to wind down with FRC 67 currently under construction.

The FRC program has generated over $2 billion in economic impact since inception and directly supports more than 650 jobs in Southeast Louisiana, with an additional 1,690 jobs created indirectly. The program contributes $202 million annually to GDP according to U.S. Maritime Administration data.

“This isn’t just a win for our economy, it’s a win for Louisiana, our workers, and our role in defending America’s strength,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

The 154-foot FRCs feature a 28-knot flank speed, advanced C4ISR suite, and stern launch capabilities for a 26-foot interceptor boat. They have demonstrated exceptional range, having conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—4,400 nautical miles from homeport.

This FRC contract is part of a broader shipbuilding portfolio at Bollinger, which includes the Polar Security Cutter and various other vessels for the Coast Guard, Navy, and other agencies.

Bollinger has also recently formed partnerships to accelerate icebreaker production, joining with Rauma Shipyards, Seaspan Shipyards, and Aker Arctic Technology to build Arctic Security Cutters for the Coast Guard. This comes as part of President Trump’s broader funding initiative that includes $9 billion for 17 new Coast Guard icebreakers to counter Russian and Chinese Arctic presence.

