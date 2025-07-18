Barcelona Reduces Port Capacity to Limit Cruise Ship Calls

By Sabrina Nelson Garcinuño (Bloomberg) —

Barcelona is set to reduce the number of port terminals for cruise ships in the city’s latest attempt to limit the number of tourist visits.

Spain’s third-largest port will cut the number of terminals used by cruises to five from seven, with the aim of making the arrival of the ships “more controlled and sustainable,” Barcelona’s city council said in a statement Thursday.

“For the first time ever, limits are being placed on cruise growth in the city,” Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni said in the statement. The number of cruise passengers increased by 20% from 2018 to 2024.

Barcelona has for years grappled with overtourism. Last year, the city government announced that it would ban all short-term rentals by 2029 as it seeks to ease a housing crunch.

Anti-tourism protests have been held in Barcelona over the years as locals complained about disruptions caused by tourist visits. Tourists from cruise ships, for example, can arrive in large groups that cause spikes in congestion.

Spanish ports received 12.8 million cruise passengers in 2024, with Barcelona accounting for 3.7 million, ranking it as the top destination in the country, according to the government.

Reforms at the port of Barcelona are due to start next year, including the demolition of three old terminals, the construction of a new public terminal with a capacity for 7,000 passengers, and the creation of a coastal “mobility corridor” for public transport, taxis, bikes and pedestrians.

The planned works will involve a public-private investment of €185 million ($216 million), said Jose Alberto Carbonell, president of the Port of Barcelona.

The cruise industry in Catalonia contributes €562 million to the region’s economy, according to data compiled by Barcelona’s port authority. Cruise passengers spend about €230 on average daily, more than €70 for regular tourists in Barcelona.

“This protocol recognizes maritime tourism’s economic value while emphasizing the need for regulation and planning, similar to how the city manages lodging, public spaces, transportation and taxation,” Barcelona’s city council said in the press release.

Other ports in Spain, like Palma de Mallorca, have already adopted measures to limit the number of ships that can arrive each day.

