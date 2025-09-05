gCaptain-logo
Austal USA and Master Boat Builders Join Forces to Expand U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity

The littoral combat ship Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Coronado (LCS 4) is rolled-out at the Austal USA assembly bay on January 9, 2011. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Mike Schuler
September 5, 2025

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders, Inc. have entered into a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership designed to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity for government programs.

The agreement aims to strengthen the domestic maritime industrial base by enabling regional shipyards to take on large, complex programs for the U.S. government. This partnership supports the Trump Administration’s call for innovative approaches to accelerate delivery of essential platforms.

Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate on current and future programs, distributing work across complementary facilities to reduce bottlenecks, shorten production schedules, and create surge capacity. The companies also plan to co-invest in workforce development initiatives.

“This partnership is about expanding the shipbuilding industrial base in Alabama and the Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Kruger, Austal USA President. “By aligning with Master Boat, a proven partner and quality shipbuilder, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the U.S. government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers.”

Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, emphasized the multiplier effect of the partnership: “Shipyards like ours can and should be a force multiplier for the U.S. maritime defense industrial base. Teaming up with Austal USA, we’ll add much-needed capacity and help get critical vessels delivered on time and on budget, contributing to a stronger, more resilient shipbuilding sector.”

The collaboration requires adherence to Austal USA’s specifications and U.S. government standards, including quality assurance, cybersecurity controls, export-compliance requirements, and Buy American provisions. Initial pilot projects will be identified in the coming months.

This partnership is part of a broader trend of maritime alliances following President Trump’s April 9 executive order on “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.” Similar recent partnerships include Bollinger Shipyards and Edison Chouest Offshore’s “United Shipbuilding Alliance” formed in May, and several collaborations involving South Korean shipbuilders aimed at revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

austal usa
master boat builders
u.s. shipbuilding
