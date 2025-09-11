gCaptain-logo
ABS Issues AIP for Blue Ammonia Concept from SBM Offshore

Mike McDonald
September 11, 2025

The latest offshore production facility from SBM Offshore has earned approval in principle from ABS.

SBM’s floating offshore ammonia production and storage design opens new ways to valorize offshore gas by converting extracted natural gas into ammonia while capturing the CO2 via Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology.

The ammonia will ultimately serve as decarbonized energy for the power and maritime transportation sectors, as well as serving the global ammonia market.

“We are seeing increasing innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right. ABS is proud to work with SBM Offshore on this project, sharing our deep insight into the safety challenges of ammonia, along with our extensive technical expertise on complex floating production facilities,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“The Blue Ammonia design marks a pivotal moment in SBM Offshore’s journey to decarbonize and diversify and exemplifies our TRUE. BLUE. TRANSITION strategy.  We continue to leverage our ocean infrastructure expertise to pioneer solutions for the energy transition. It’s a bold step into the blue economy, where we continue to unlock new markets and deliver sustainable value,” said Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore’s Chief Business Officer.

The blue ammonia production facility is an important step in SBM Offshore’s strategic path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

With offshore expertise and innovation spanning more than 70 years, ABS provides expert guidance and assesses new and evolving solutions to help safely manage assets for offshore operations. Learn more here.

Tags:

abs
