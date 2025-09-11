gCaptain-logo
ABB and Blykalla to collaborate on nuclear power technology for maritime industry

ABB and Blykalla to collaborate on nuclear power technology for maritime industry

September 11, 2025
  • Memorandum of Understanding signed to accelerate deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) and other next-generation nuclear solutions for the maritime market
     
  • Agreement follows an existing MoU between Blykalla and ABB on SMRs to support Sweden’s clean electricity requirements
     
  • Lead-cooled SMR has already been identified as highly promising shipboard solution amid growing calls for nuclear power in maritime

ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swedish nuclear energy company Blykalla to support and accelerate the deployment of small modular lead-cooled reactors to the maritime industry.

Building on the terms of an existing MoU between Blykalla and ABB signed in October 20241 , which targets developing lead-cooled SMR technology to support Sweden’s clean energy requirements, this agreement expands the partnership and aligns with growing momentum for nuclear energy as a marine power source. 

In June, International Maritime Organization administrations at the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 1102) approved recommendations to amend the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships to account for advances in nuclear technology – including SMRs – since the Code entered into force.Blykalla’s Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) is a highly compact, passively safe reactor with inherent safety structures which means they do not require any operator actions. It was one of three reactors identified in the Nuclear Propulsion for Merchant Ships I (NuProShip I) project, which aims to adapt a Generation IV SMR to the requirements of maritime vessels – in particular larger ships. ABB’s expertise in system integration as well as power distribution, control, and automation technologies, will be key to ensuring the successful deployment of the SMR as a shipboard solution.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with ABB into this strategically important vertical. With our compact reactor design, we see a unique opportunity to lead the way in maritime nuclear propulsion – a solution uniquely positioned to meet the sector’s demand for clean energy,” said Jacob Stedman, CEO at Blykalla. “Realizing this vision will require an ecosystem of committed partners, and this collaboration is a critical building block.”

“SMRs hold significant potential to drive decarbonization, and our collaboration with Blykalla will help to advance their viability in maritime applications,” said Juha Koskela, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “Next-generation SMRs will enable innovative ship designs that can help to reduce emissions compared to vessels powered by carbon-based fuels. We are proud to partner with Blykalla on what represents an important step on shipping’s decarbonization journey.”

1https://new.abb.com/news/detail/120710/abb-and-blykalla-collaborate-on-small-modular-nuclear-reactor-technology-in-sweden

