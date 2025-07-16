gCaptain-logo
Photo showing the seizure of more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment. Photo via USCENTCOM

Yemeni Forces Seize Record Iranian Arms Shipment Bound for Houthis

Mike Schuler
July 16, 2025

The Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF), led by General Tareq Saleh, have conducted what U.S. Central Command describes as “the largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history.”

According to CENTCOM, the operation resulted in the interception of over 750 tons of munitions and military hardware that were reportedly bound for the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The massive cache included hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, along with warheads, seekers, and components.

The seizure also contained hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment. The NRF reported finding manuals written in Farsi accompanying the weapons, many of which were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is currently under U.S. sanctions.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the operation, stating: “We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis. The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region.”

CENTCOM officials said that the NRF’s actions support United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrate “their commitment to a safe Yemen, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.” General Kurilla further noted that “limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.”

This interdiction occurs amid heightened Red Sea maritime security concerns following recent attacks that sank two vessels and caused multiple seafarer deaths, highlighting ongoing Houthi threats to commercial shipping that have disrupted global trade since late 2023. 

