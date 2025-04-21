gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,247 members

WISTA India Conference shines spotlight on sustainable shipping and diversity success

WISTA India Conference shines spotlight on sustainable shipping and diversity success

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
April 21, 2025

Sustainable shipping and successes in diversity took centre stage at the inaugural WISTA India ExCo Conference in Mumbai, which coincided with the first WISTA International Mid-Term Meeting to take place in India.

With WISTA International membership exceeding 6,000 this month, the Executive Committee (ExCo) met over two days to discuss topics that included the professional training programmes available to members and the upcoming report following the IMO/WISTA Women in Maritime Survey. Priority was also given to regional reports, while an in-depth review of the equity fund examined strategies to support National WISTA Associations (NWAs) in need.

Entitled Navigating Change: The Future of Sustainable Shipping, the WISTA India ExCo Conference brought together local industry, consulates, maritime leaders and professionals to share insights on how to drive the industry towards greener, more resilient maritime operations.

Addressing the conference, WISTA International President, Elpi Petraki, highlighted the way collaboration and greater diversity could help overcome industry challenges and create a more sustainable future for global shipping.

“A collaborative spirit is essential to make the most of the opportunities that arise from the challenges we face,” said Petraki.

“Shipping brings together people from all around the world and has always included a wide range of cultures, nationalities and ethnicities. Diverse and global by nature, it demands versatility and collaboration every working day. It has taken thousands of years of collaboration to create the global maritime community we enjoy today. Even during trying times, therefore, we must not lose sight of the fact that it will be by working together that women will be most effective in driving the positive changes that benefit our global community.”

WISTA India, Sanjam Gupta, said: “It was an honour to host the first WISTA India ExCo Conference and the WISTA International Executive Committee in Mumbai. The conference provided an excellent opportunity to discuss key elements of the industry’s green transition while also showcasing India’s position as a sustainable shipping leader and many of the women who are driving change and contributing to the country’s swift transition to greener shipping operations.”

In a direct engagement with a key maritime stakeholder in India, the WISTA International ExCo visited the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy to discuss the programmes it has in place to support and attract more females to the seafaring profession. In touring the academy’s facilities, delegates made full use of opportunities to speak to many of the female cadets enrolled.

“As a major maritime hub, significant steps have been taken in India to educate the seafaring community about the importance of creating an inclusive and safe working environment onboard,” added Petraki.

“Over 450 cadets graduate from the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy each year, and in the last year, the number of female cadets studying there has increased, showing the effort that is being made to create a more diverse and inclusive seafaring profession.”

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,247 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A Call for Essential Maritime Waste-Management Training
Press Releases

A Call for Essential Maritime Waste-Management Training

By Benny Carlson, Co-Founder of Marinfloc In my 30 years in the industry, I have witnessed firsthand how waste handling on ships remains one of the most underestimated challenges in...

April 18, 2025
Total Views: 169
IonQ Signs MoU with Intellian, Deepening Its Commitment to Advancing South Korea’s Quantum Economy
Press Releases

IonQ Signs MoU with Intellian, Deepening Its Commitment to Advancing South Korea’s Quantum Economy

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intellian Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider...

April 16, 2025
Total Views: 113
Bardex’s Own Robert Taylor Recognized for Significant Maritime Engineering Achievements, Contributions at Sea-Air-Space 2025
Press Releases

Bardex’s Own Robert Taylor Recognized for Significant Maritime Engineering Achievements, Contributions at Sea-Air-Space 2025

Taylor has been named the winner of the Albert A. Michelson Award by the Navy League of the United States, whose mission is to support and strengthen U.S. sea services – the Navy, Marine...

April 16, 2025
Total Views: 150