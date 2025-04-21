WISTA India Conference shines spotlight on sustainable shipping and diversity success

Sustainable shipping and successes in diversity took centre stage at the inaugural WISTA India ExCo Conference in Mumbai, which coincided with the first WISTA International Mid-Term Meeting to take place in India.

With WISTA International membership exceeding 6,000 this month, the Executive Committee (ExCo) met over two days to discuss topics that included the professional training programmes available to members and the upcoming report following the IMO/WISTA Women in Maritime Survey. Priority was also given to regional reports, while an in-depth review of the equity fund examined strategies to support National WISTA Associations (NWAs) in need.

Entitled Navigating Change: The Future of Sustainable Shipping, the WISTA India ExCo Conference brought together local industry, consulates, maritime leaders and professionals to share insights on how to drive the industry towards greener, more resilient maritime operations.

Addressing the conference, WISTA International President, Elpi Petraki, highlighted the way collaboration and greater diversity could help overcome industry challenges and create a more sustainable future for global shipping.

“A collaborative spirit is essential to make the most of the opportunities that arise from the challenges we face,” said Petraki.

“Shipping brings together people from all around the world and has always included a wide range of cultures, nationalities and ethnicities. Diverse and global by nature, it demands versatility and collaboration every working day. It has taken thousands of years of collaboration to create the global maritime community we enjoy today. Even during trying times, therefore, we must not lose sight of the fact that it will be by working together that women will be most effective in driving the positive changes that benefit our global community.”

WISTA India, Sanjam Gupta, said: “It was an honour to host the first WISTA India ExCo Conference and the WISTA International Executive Committee in Mumbai. The conference provided an excellent opportunity to discuss key elements of the industry’s green transition while also showcasing India’s position as a sustainable shipping leader and many of the women who are driving change and contributing to the country’s swift transition to greener shipping operations.”

In a direct engagement with a key maritime stakeholder in India, the WISTA International ExCo visited the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy to discuss the programmes it has in place to support and attract more females to the seafaring profession. In touring the academy’s facilities, delegates made full use of opportunities to speak to many of the female cadets enrolled.

“As a major maritime hub, significant steps have been taken in India to educate the seafaring community about the importance of creating an inclusive and safe working environment onboard,” added Petraki.

“Over 450 cadets graduate from the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy each year, and in the last year, the number of female cadets studying there has increased, showing the effort that is being made to create a more diverse and inclusive seafaring profession.”