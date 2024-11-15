gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,166 members that receive our newsletter.

An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022

An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

Western Sanctions Hit Earnings of Russia’s Tanker Giant Sovcomflot

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 15, 2024
reuters logo

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Russia’s leading tanker group Sovcomflot said on Friday that Western sanctions on Russian oil tankers were limiting its financial performance, as it reported falling revenues and core earnings.

The United States imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot in February, part of Washington’s efforts to reduce Russia’s revenues from oil sales that it can use to finance its war in Ukraine.

Sovcomflot reported a 22.2% year-on-year drop in nine-month revenue to $1.22 billion and said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization slumped 31.5% to $861 million.

“The introduction of new sanctions was a limiting factor during the reporting period,” Sovcomflot said in a statement.

The Group of Seven nations and their allies introduced a Russian oil price cap of $60 a barrel, but enforcing it has proved difficult. As a result, tankers, including Sovcomflot ships, have been a particular target for sanctions.

Sovcomflot CEO Igor Tonkovidov said in June that sanctions and changing market conditions may cut the group’s revenues this year. In April, he said sanctions were affecting 8% of tankers involved in shipping Russian oil.

Over 60% of Russia’s seaborne oil exports go to India.

“The company is continuing systematic work to overcome the emerging challenges,” Sovcomflot said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Jonathan Oatis)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

russia
Russian Sanctions
sovcomflot

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

U.S. Maritime Industry Leader Proposes Innovative Funding Plan for Expanded Domestic Tanker Fleet
Shipping

U.S. Maritime Industry Leader Proposes Innovative Funding Plan for Expanded Domestic Tanker Fleet

In a thought-provoking LinkedIn post, Sam Norton, CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group, has outlined a compelling proposal to bolster the U.S. maritime industry, specifically focusing on expanding the nation’s tanker...

45 mins ago
Total Views: 130
cargo ships loading at port of oakland
Shipping

ONE and Seaspan Launch New Technical Ship Management Company, OneSea Solutions

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Seaspan Corporation (SEASPAN) have announced the establishment of OneSea Solutions (ONESEA), a joint venture set to transform technical ship management and maritime talent development. Headquartered...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 70
ship to ship
Shipping

EU Readies More Sanctions on Russia’s Shadow Fleet by Year’s End

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions aimed at targeting the shadow fleet of tankers Russia is using to get its oil to market, according to people familiar with the matter.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 236
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,166 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.