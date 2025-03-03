gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,735 members that receive our newsletter.

170409-N-GD109-009 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

170409-N-GD109-009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

USS Carl Vinson Enters South Korean Port As Show Of Force

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 2, 2025
reuters logo

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrived at the southern city of Busan in South Korea on Sunday as a show of force, South Korea’s navy said.

The visit was part of the “ironclad” commitment of the United States to extended deterrence and to show readiness by the military alliance between Seoul and Washington against North Korea, according to the navy.

The nuclear-powered vessel belonging to Carrier Strike Group 1 was joined by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and the USS Sterett guided-missile destroyer, the navy said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test launch of strategic cruise missiles last month and ordered full readiness to use its nuclear attack capability, according to state media.

It marks the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has called at the country since June when the nuclear-powered Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Busan to take part in joint military exercises.

In November 2023, the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson visited in Busan.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

aircraft carriers
north korea
south korea
USS Carl Vinson

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sails on the Oslo fjord towards Oslo, Norway May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/File Photo
Navy

Norway Will Keep Supplying Fuel To US Navy After Company Calls For Boycott

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) – NATO member Norway will continue to supply fuel for U.S. Navy ships, the country’s defense minister said on Sunday, after a call from a private marine fuel supplier to...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Russian warships, including Admiral Nevelskoy landing ship, are seen during the annual Navy Day parade in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Russia, July 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo
Navy

Russian Navy Warship Holds Artillery Firing Drills In Sea Of Japan

Feb 17 (Reuters) – The Russian Navy’s large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of ??Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the press service of...

February 16, 2025
Total Views: 1521
Midshipmen take their seats in the the stadium for their graduation and commissioning ceremonies at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/
Navy

US Judge Upholds Naval Academy’s Race-Conscious Admissions Policies

By Nate Raymond Dec 6 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday ruled that the U.S. Naval Academy may continue to consider race when evaluating candidates to attend the elite military school,...

December 7, 2024
Total Views: 2374
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,735 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.