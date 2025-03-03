USS Carl Vinson Enters South Korean Port As Show Of Force

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) – The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrived at the southern city of Busan in South Korea on Sunday as a show of force, South Korea’s navy said.

The visit was part of the “ironclad” commitment of the United States to extended deterrence and to show readiness by the military alliance between Seoul and Washington against North Korea, according to the navy.

The nuclear-powered vessel belonging to Carrier Strike Group 1 was joined by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and the USS Sterett guided-missile destroyer, the navy said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test launch of strategic cruise missiles last month and ordered full readiness to use its nuclear attack capability, according to state media.

It marks the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has called at the country since June when the nuclear-powered Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Busan to take part in joint military exercises.

In November 2023, the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson visited in Busan.

