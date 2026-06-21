UKMTO Receives Report Of Tanker Incident Southeast Of Al-shihr, Yemen

June 21 (Reuters) – United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a tanker reported being approached by a skiff carrying five armed individuals about 50 nautical miles southeast of Al-Shihr, Yemen.

The armed people appeared to be attempting to board the vessel, prompting the tanker to conduct evasive maneuvers and alter course away from the skiff, UKMTO said. The vessel has since resumed its voyage to its next port of call, with both the ship and crew reported safe, while authorities investigate the incident.

(Reporting by Menna AlaaWriting by Ahmed Tolba in CairoEditing by David Goodman)

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