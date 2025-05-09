UK Targets Russia’s Shadow Fleet in Largest-Ever Maritime Sanctions Package

The UK government announced today its largest-ever sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, with measures aimed at up to 100 oil tankers responsible for transporting more than $24 billion worth of cargo since early 2024.

The announcement, made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting in Oslo, comes as part of broader efforts to protect critical national infrastructure and curtail Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

The shadow fleet has been identified as a direct threat to European maritime security, with vessels reportedly causing damage to critical subsea infrastructure through unsafe navigation practices. These vessels often lack proper safety certification and necessary technology to avoid infrastructure damage, with some deliberately disabling their locator systems.

The UK said the maritime threat has become so significant that in January, the JEF activated an advanced UK-led reaction system called Nordic Warden. The system currently monitors 22 key areas, including the English Channel, North Sea, Kattegat, and Baltic Sea, operating from the JEF’s Northwood headquarters in the UK.

The stakes are particularly high given that subsea infrastructure carries 99% of international telecommunications data and vital energy supplies.

“The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated,” stated Prime Minister Starmer. “That is why we will do everything in our power to destroy his shadow fleet operation, starve his war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives.”

The impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s economy has been substantial, with oil and gas revenues declining by over a third since 2022, according to the UK. The Russian economy shows signs of strain, experiencing rising inflation and increased defense spending.

The sanctions package represents the largest number of shadow fleet vessels targeted by any single country. Beyond targeting the vessels themselves, the UK government plans to take action against individuals operating behind the shadow fleet operations.

Today’s announcement is part of a broader international cooperation effort, with the JEF nations expected to announce an enhanced partnership with Ukraine, focusing on military training, platform interoperability, and counter-disinformation efforts.

The JEF comprises ten nations: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK as the Framework Nation.