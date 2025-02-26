gCaptain-logo
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. Picture taken May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. Picture taken May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Trump Signals Postposing Mexico and Canada Tariffs to April 2

Reuters
February 26, 2025
reuters logo

By David Lawder, Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised hopes for another pause on steep new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada by saying they would take effect on April 2, about a month later than a deadline next week.

A White House official, however, said the March 4 deadline for the tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect “as of this moment,” pending Trump’s review of Mexican and Canadian actions to secure their borders and halt the flow of the opioid fentanyl and migrants into the U.S.

Trump sowed confusion during his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, when he was asked about the timing of the 25% duties and replied, “April 2nd.”

“I have to tell you that, you know, on April 2, I was going to do it on April 1,” Trump said. “But I’m a little bit superstitious, I made it April 2, the tariffs go on. Not all of them but a lot of them.”

Trump’s comments prompted jumps in the value of the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso versus the greenback.

(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Bo Erickson; Editing by Dan Burns, David Gregorio and Paul Simao)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

