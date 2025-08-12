gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,596 members

The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger

The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
August 12, 2025

The Trust for Gov­er­nors Island unveiled today its new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry, the Har­bor Charg­er, the first of its kind in New York State and a wel­come addi­tion to the Trust’s exist­ing fer­ry fleet. The arrival of the new boat coin­cides with the 20-year anniver­sary of Gov­er­nors Island open­ing to the pub­lic, as well as major recent progress in its devel­op­ment as a lead­ing des­ti­na­tion for cli­mate research and edu­ca­tion?—?mark­ing a sig­nif­i­cant mile­stone in its transformation. 

The Har­bor Charg­er was named fol­low­ing a city­wide nam­ing com­pe­ti­tion that drew more than 800 sub­mis­sions from nau­ticalophiles across the five bor­oughs. The win­ning name was sub­mit­ted by David Kurnov of Brook­lyn. The $33 mil­lion craft is the first hybrid-elec­tric pub­lic fer­ry in New York State, mark­ing a his­toric moment for Gov­er­nors Island and sus­tain­able mar­itime trans­porta­tion in New York State. The Har­bor Charg­er has the abil­i­ty to trav­el at speeds up to 66 per­cent faster than cur­rent fer­ries, paving the way for pas­sen­gers to reach Gov­er­nors Island even quick­er than before. 

“Twen­ty years ago, Gov­er­nors Island opened to the pub­lic for the first time, cre­at­ing a green, clean, sus­tain­able space for New York­ers to enjoy. Today, we are dou­bling down on that lega­cy with the launch of this first-of-its-kind elec­tric fer­ry,” said New York City May­or Eric Adams. ?“From the hik­ers who will vis­it the Island’s trails to the sci­en­tists who will work at its world-class Cli­mate Exchange, the Har­bor Charg­er will car­ry New York­ers and vis­i­tors alike into the future and deliv­er a safer, health­i­er city for all. Con­grat­u­la­tions to the Trust and the crew on this maid­en voyage!”

“With the Har­bor Charg­er, we are not just launch­ing a new fer­ry?—?we are chart­ing a course toward a clean­er, more sus­tain­able future for New York City,” said Deputy May­or for Hous­ing, Work­force and Eco­nom­ic Devel­op­ment Adol­fo Car­rión. ?“Thanks to the City’s cap­i­tal invest­ment, this state-of-the-art ves­sel will cut hun­dreds of tons of emis­sions each year while bring­ing vis­i­tors to Gov­er­nors Island faster and more effi­cient­ly than ever. It is a mile­stone in our mar­itime his­to­ry and a major step toward build­ing more sus­tain­able and inno­v­a­tive waterways.”

“The Har­bor Charg­er join­ing our fleet of pas­sen­ger fer­ries is a momen­tous day for the Trust and for the thou­sands of vis­i­tors who enjoy what Gov­er­nors Island has to offer every sin­gle day,” said Clare New­man, Pres­i­dent and CEO of the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island. ?“We are excit­ed to pro­vide a clean­er, green­er mode of trans­porta­tion to the Island for the near­ly one mil­lion indi­vid­u­als that trav­el here each year. The Har­bor Charg­er will car­ry pas­sen­gers smooth­ly across the har­bor, wel­com­ing repeat vis­i­tors and first timers from around the world.” 

“The hybrid-elec­tric Har­bor Charg­er is a mod­el for clean­er and green­er trans­porta­tion in New York City and across the coun­try,” said Ali­cia Glen, Chair of the Board of the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island. ?“The Har­bor Charg­er will serve Gov­er­nors Island’s vis­i­tors and grow­ing com­mu­ni­ty of mis­sion-dri­ven ten­ants and part­ners for decades to come, all while reduc­ing emis­sions in the har­bor. I am proud to have been part the Trust’s efforts in deliv­er­ing trans­for­ma­tive invest­ments like the Har­bor Charg­er in order to real­ize Gov­er­nors Island’s full potential.”

“Gov­er­nors Island’s new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry is exact­ly the type of game-chang­ing trans­porta­tion we need to con­tin­ue dri­ving down emis­sions in New York.” said Gov­er­nor Kathy Hochul. ?“I encour­age New York­ers and vis­i­tors alike to take advan­tage of this clean­er, green­er option to explore our beloved Gov­er­nors Island.”

“The Har­bor Charg­er is more than just a fer­ry. It’s a mod­el for sus­tain­able infra­struc­ture that con­nects our com­mu­ni­ties while cut­ting car­bon emis­sions and cre­at­ing 21st-cen­tu­ry jobs,” said Con­gress­man Dan Gold­man. ?“Gov­er­nors Island is lead­ing the way toward a green­er, more resilient future for New York City, and I’m proud to have helped secure $7.5 mil­lion in fed­er­al fund­ing for the project. I com­mend the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island for their bold vision, and I look for­ward to see­ing this remark­able ves­sel serve New York­ers for gen­er­a­tions to come.”

“All hands on deck, the Har­bor Charg­er is final­ly here!” said U.S. Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader Charles Schumer. ?“When I helped write and pass the Bipar­ti­san Infra­struc­ture Law and the Infla­tion Reduc­tion Act, this sort of new, clean-ener­gy trans­porta­tion was exact­ly what I had in mind. That’s why I was so proud to deliv­er $7.5 mil­lion to help fund elec­tric charg­ing infra­struc­ture that will sup­port the Har­bor Charg­er as it fer­ries count­less New York­ers and tourists to and from Gov­er­nors Island, one of the crown jew­els of New York’s pub­lic park space. Not only is the Har­bor Charg­er faster and clean­er than the dirty diesel fer­ry it’s replac­ing, it will also help advance the mis­sion of the Gov­er­nors Island Cli­mate Exchange, an unprece­dent­ed invest­ment in a job-cre­at­ing, clean­er-ener­gy future for New York City. Anchors aweigh!” 

“Invest­ing in our pub­lic trans­porta­tion infra­struc­ture is crit­i­cal to boost­ing our econ­o­my and expand­ing New York­ers’ access to research and edu­ca­tion­al oppor­tu­ni­ties,” said U.S. Sen­a­tor Kirsten Gilli­brand.?“I was proud to help secure a $7.5 mil­lion grant through the Fed­er­al Tran­sit Admin­is­tra­tion to sup­port shore­side rapid charg­ing infra­struc­ture for the Har­bor Charg­er, and I remain com­mit­ted to fight­ing for more fed­er­al resources to improve the effi­cien­cy and sus­tain­abil­i­ty of New York City’s ferries.”

“20 years ago, Gov­er­nors Island opened to the pub­lic, and now it’s mak­ing his­to­ry again by intro­duc­ing the state’s first hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry. As Gov­er­nors Island attracts increas­ing­ly more vis­i­tors, their jour­neys will be faster and green­er thanks to the Har­bor Charg­er,” said Man­hat­tan Bor­ough Pres­i­dent Mark Levine. ?“The Har­bor Charg­er is the most recent exam­ple of the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island’s long­stand­ing and extra­or­di­nary lead­er­ship in cli­mate innovation.”

“I am excit­ed to cel­e­brate the Har­bor Charg­er as the newest addi­tion to the Gov­er­nors Island fer­ry fleet. As we look for inno­v­a­tive ways to revi­tal­ize the invalu­able resource that is New York City’s har­bor, this ves­sel rep­re­sents our shared goals of sus­tain­able design and acces­si­bil­i­ty of our water­ways,” said Coun­cil Mem­ber Christo­pher Marte. ?“This is an excit­ing step for Gov­er­nors Island and our City, and just anoth­er way to invest in and pre­serve Gov­er­nors Island as a unique pub­lic green space for future generations.”

“As we con­tin­ue to reimag­ine Gov­er­nors Island as a place for learn­ing, com­mu­ni­ty, and cli­mate action, access becomes more impor­tant than ever. The Har­bor Charg­er deliv­ers on that need with tech­nol­o­gy that not only improves the jour­ney, but also reflects our shared respon­si­bil­i­ty to reduce emis­sions and build a more sus­tain­able city,” said Assem­bly­man Charles D. Fall.

“Home to The New York Cli­mate Exchange, Gov­er­nors Island is already shap­ing into a hub for world-class cli­mate inno­va­tion, and reduc­ing emis­sions with a new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry will sig­nif­i­cant­ly advance the Island’s sus­tain­abil­i­ty work,” said New York City Eco­nom­ic Devel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (NYCEDC) Pres­i­dent & CEO Andrew Kim­ball. ?“NYCEDC knows that New York­ers love their fer­ries, and the unveil­ing of the Har­bor Charg­er marks a mon­u­men­tal mile­stone in cre­at­ing a clean­er, more sus­tain­able har­bor for future gen­er­a­tions to come.”

Equipped with our hybrid propul­sion sys­tem, bat­tery stor­age and real-time con­trol plat­form, this ves­sel will be reli­able, high­ly effi­cient and pro­duce sig­nif­i­cant­ly few­er emis­sions. And we have laid the foun­da­tion for ful­ly elec­tric oper­a­tion in the future. The com­bi­na­tion of these inno­va­tions will make for a clean­er, smoother ride and, hope­ful­ly, a won­der­ful vis­it to Gov­er­nors Island,” said Rich Voor­berg, Pres­i­dent of Siemens Ener­gy for North America.

“We are proud to con­tin­ue our sup­port of The Trust for Gov­er­nors Island in their pur­suit of clean­er marine trans­porta­tion in New York Har­bor. EBDG’s team of marine engi­neers and design­ers pro­vid­ed con­tract design and then act­ed as own­er’s rep­re­sen­ta­tive through­out con­struc­tion of the new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry, the Har­bor Charg­er. This ves­sel is a tes­ta­ment to the pow­er of col­lab­o­ra­tion?—?between the Trust, Con­rad Ship­yard, Siemens Ener­gy and a ded­i­cat­ed group of indus­try part­ners. Togeth­er, we’ve helped bring a sus­tain­able and beau­ti­ful­ly designed fer­ry to life,” said David Turn­er, Project Man­ag­er, Elliott Bay Design Group.

“Con­rad Ship­yard is deeply hon­ored to have part­nered with the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island to build and deliv­er the Har­bor Charg­er to the peo­ple of New York City. This fer­ry is a vital link con­nect­ing New York­ers to one of their most trea­sured pub­lic spaces. At Con­rad Ship­yard, we under­stand the respon­si­bil­i­ty that comes with build­ing infra­struc­ture that serves the pub­lic, and we approached this project with the same com­mit­ment to safe­ty, qual­i­ty, and integri­ty that has defined our com­pa­ny for decades. Work­ing with the Trust has been excep­tion­al. Their vision for reli­able, safe trans­porta­tion to Gov­er­nors Island aligns per­fect­ly with our val­ues of deliv­er­ing ves­sels that oper­a­tors can depend on day after day, sea­son after sea­son. We’re proud to sup­port New York City’s mar­itime infra­struc­ture and look for­ward to see­ing the Har­bor Charg­er serve the com­mu­ni­ty for many years to come,” said John­ny Con­rad, Exec­u­tive Chair­man of Con­rad Shipyard.

The Har­bor Charg­er trav­eled up the East­ern Seaboard from Louisiana, where it was built at the Con­rad Ship­yard in Mor­gan City over the course of two weeks this spring. The fer­ry has a capac­i­ty of up to 1,200pas­sen­gers and 30 vehi­cles for Island deliv­er­ies and ser­vices and boasts an increased cruis­ing speed of 10?–?12 knots. It will replace the diesel-pow­ered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen?—?the Trust’s cur­rent vehi­cle and pas­sen­ger fer­ry that was com­mis­sioned by the U.S. Army in 1956 and has been in con­tin­u­ous use ever since. Lat­er this year, the Lt. Samuel S. Coursen will retire from service. 

The Har­bor Charg­er is equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-elec­tric propul­sion sys­tem, their Blue­Vault advanced bat­tery-based solu­tion, and Eco­MAIN?—?a tech­nol­o­gy plat­form that enables the oper­a­tor to con­stant­ly mon­i­tor this state-of-the-art equip­ment. The hybrid propul­sion sys­tem reduces air pol­lu­tion by allow­ing the boat’s sys­tems to tog­gle between three modes: zero-emis­sions, bat­tery-only pow­er, and bat­tery assist­ed hybrid with diesel back­up. The bat­tery-assist­ed hybrid mode will reduce car­bon diox­ide emis­sions by near­ly 600 tons annu­al­ly, allow­ing the Trust to make ground­break­ing progress on its net-zero emis­sions goals. 

Once shore­side charg­ing facil­i­ties are installed, which are cur­rent­ly in the design phase, the ves­sel will reduce emis­sions by an addi­tion­al 800 tons annu­al­ly. Thanks to sup­port from Sen­a­tor Schumer, Sen­a­tor Gilli­brand, and Con­gress­man Gold­man, the Trust secured $7.5 mil­lion in fed­er­al infra­struc­ture fund­ing from the US Fed­er­al Tran­sit Admin­is­tra­tion to sup­port the shore­side rapid charg­ing infra­struc­ture, enabling the Har­bor Charg­er to reach ful­ly elec­tric oper­a­tions once installed. The rapid charg­ing infra­struc­ture is cur­rent­ly in design.

The Har­bor Charg­er was designed by Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) and required more than 465 tons of steel, rough­ly equiv­a­lent to 11 sub­way cars, to con­struct. The vessel’s enhanced maneu­ver­ing capa­bil­i­ties uti­lize Schot­tel azimuthing thrusters fea­tur­ing 360-degree steer­ing. The boat also fea­tures mod­ern ameni­ties, a low­er-lev­el ADA-acces­si­ble lounge, and restrooms on each lev­el. This is the sec­ond fer­ry boat EBDGhas designed for the Trust?—?the pas­sen­ger-only GOV­ER­NORS 1, built by Blount Boats, went into ser­vice in 2019. 

Over the past two decades, the Island has grown tremen­dous­ly as a glob­al resource for cli­mate inno­va­tion, offer­ing wide­spread oppor­tu­ni­ties for research and pilot­ing; pub­lic art­works engag­ing with cli­mate issues; and a grow­ing com­mu­ni­ty of edu­ca­tion­al, non­prof­it, and com­mer­cial ten­ants focused on cli­mate?—?includ­ing Bil­lion Oys­ter Project, the Urban Assem­bly New York Har­bor School, Wind Sup­port NYC, and the soon-to-open But­ter­milk Labs, among oth­ers. In April 2023, The New York Cli­mate Exchange was select­ed as the anchor research and edu­ca­tion­al insti­tu­tion to cre­ate an inno­va­tion dis­trict on Gov­er­nors Island to accel­er­ate equi­table cli­mate solu­tions for cities. The Exchange, led by Stony Brook Uni­ver­si­ty and a con­sor­tium of part­ners, is devel­op­ing a 400,ooo SF cam­pus on the Island focused on advanc­ing cli­mate solu­tions and prepar­ing New York­ers for green jobs. Con­struc­tion is expect­ed to begin in 2026. 

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,596 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Bardex Reinforces Commitment to Allied Maritime Infrastructure at US-ASEANADS Mission
Press Releases

Bardex Reinforces Commitment to Allied Maritime Infrastructure at US-ASEANADS Mission

Bardex Corporation can confirm that Nick Atallah, Director, Product Development for Bardex, will represent the company at the upcoming Aerospace, Defense & Security (ADS) Mission to the Philippines, hosted by...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 45
Enhanced ABS Lashing Notation Provides Unparalleled Flexibility for Container Operators
Press Releases

Enhanced ABS Lashing Notation Provides Unparalleled Flexibility for Container Operators

ABS enhanced its CLP-V(PARR) lashing notation to include a seasonality factor which gives additional operational flexibility to container ship operators. Introduced in 2024, the CLP-V(PARR) notation combines the ABS computer...

July 21, 2025
Total Views: 773
Seamen’s Church Institute Hosts 2025 Mountain Challenge to Support Mariners
Press Releases

Seamen’s Church Institute Hosts 2025 Mountain Challenge to Support Mariners

The Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) announces the return of its celebrated SCI Mountain Challenge, taking place September 25–28, 2025, at the scenic Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine. This unique...

July 15, 2025
Total Views: 1220