The Last Hitch 5 Financial Moves Every Mariner Should Make Before Going Shoreside

There’s a moment every mariner thinks about, even if they haven’t lived it yet.

The last bag packed. The last safety briefing. The last time you walk down the gangway knowing there isn’t another hitch on the calendar.

For some, it’s planned years in advance. For others, it arrives quietly after one trip too many or a family conversation that changes everything. Either way, the transition from sea to shoreside is one of the most significant financial shifts a mariner will ever make, and it’s one that’s often underestimated.

After working with mariners across blue water, brown water, green water, union, and government fleets, one thing has become clear: the career transition is obvious, but the financial transition is where most people get tripped up.

Here are the five financial moves every mariner should consider making before their final hitch ends, not after.

1. Lock in Pension and Benefit Decisions (Before They’re Locked for You)

One of the most common mistakes we see happens right at the finish line.

A Chief Mate with over 25 years sailing called a few weeks after his last hitch to work with our firm. He had already elected his pension option because “that’s what everyone else does.” Only later did he realize that decision permanently reduced survivor benefits for his spouse and limited future planning flexibility.

Pension elections, survivor options, lump sum vs. annuity decisions, COLA features – these are irreversible in many plans. Once the paperwork is signed, there’s often no going back.

Before your final hitch:

Review every available pension option in writing

Understand survivor and spousal implications

Coordinate pension income with other assets (401(k), TSP, IRA, and brokerage accounts)

Run tax projections, not just income projections

The goal isn’t to maximize the first check, it’s to maximize lifetime flexibility and tax flexibility.

See your benefits in action: AMO Benefits – MEBA Benefits – MSC Benefits

2. De-Risk Your Portfolio Before the Paychecks Stop

Many mariners spend decades with aggressive portfolios—and for good reason. Long time horizons, strong income years, and the ability to “ride the waves” make equities a powerful tool.

But the final hitch changes the math.

We worked with a first engineer who planned to retire in six months. His portfolio was still positioned as if he had another 15 years of earning ahead of him.

When markets pulled back shortly before his retirement date, it forced uncomfortable decisions at exactly the wrong time.

This doesn’t mean “going conservative overnight.” It means:

Aligning risk with withdrawal timing, not age

Creating liquidity buckets for early retirement years and tax flexibility

Reducing sequence-of-returns risk

Ensuring income sources are not tied solely to market performance

The right move is usually intentional repositioning, not emotional selling.

If you don’t have an investment methodology you can borrow ours… Shoreside Wealth Investment Methodology

3. Use the Final High-Income Years for Strategic Tax Planning

Your last hitches are often your highest-earning years with seniority, deferred premium pay, hazard pay, vacation checks etc.

That income can feel like a curse at tax time… or a planning opportunity.

We’ve seen mariners dramatically improve their long-term outcomes by using these final years to:

Maximize pre-tax retirement contributions

Fund HSA’s while still eligible

Build after-tax brokerage assets for early retirement flexibility and tax flexibility

Pre-plan Roth conversion windows after retirement

Boost social security and pension income

One client delayed retiring by a single hitch to fully fund a multi-year tax strategy. That decision reduced lifetime taxes by tens of thousands of dollars and gave him more control over income once ashore.

Taxes don’t end when you stop sailing, but your ability to influence them changes without the right team.

4. Build a Dedicated “Shoreside Transition Fund”

Most mariners underestimate how long transitions take.

A former Master we worked with assumed he’d step directly into a shoreside role within a month. It took six. Not because he wasn’t qualified, but because hiring timelines, internal approvals, and cultural fit take time.

That gap becomes stressful if you’re forced to pull from retirement accounts or sell investments at the wrong time.

Before your final hitch ends:

Set aside 6–12 months of living expenses in a high yield savings account Keep it liquid and boring (this isn’t investment money) Separate it mentally and physically from long-term assets Think of this fund as ballast, it keeps you steady while everything else shifts.

Reconnect with old coworkers or classmates for networking

Post on social media that you’re looking to transition shoreside and share your timeline

Letting others know about your transition and having cash available is crucial in the event you are not retiring after your last hitch.

5. Redefine “Income” Before You Lose the Routine

This one surprises people.

At sea, income is simple: hitch, pay, repeat. Ashore, income becomes layered with pensions, investment withdrawals, Social Security, part-time work, consulting, passion projects, etc.

Without a plan, many new retirees either:

Spend too conservatively out of fear

Or overspend early without realizing the long-term impact

We often help clients map out a paycheck replacement plan, a structured approach that turns assets into predictable income while preserving flexibility.

One client told us, “I didn’t realize how much peace of mind I’d get from knowing exactly where the next check was coming from, even if it was my own money.”

That clarity matters more than most people expect.

You can download our free “7 Things No One Tell You About Retirement” brochure and checklist at the bottom of our Retiree’s Page. Yes, it’s free, and no we will not spam you, we’re not those people.

The Bottom Line

Your final hitch isn’t just a career milestone; it’s a financial crossroads.

The best outcomes don’t come from last-minute decisions made after the gangway is up. They come from intentional planning before the sea bag is unpacked for the last time.

Mariners spend their careers thinking ahead: crew changes, fuel margins, port timing. Your financial transition deserves the same respect if not more.

At Shoreside Wealth Management, we specialize in helping maritime professionals navigate this exact chapter aligning pensions, investments, taxes, and income planning so the move shoreside feels steady, not stressful.

If your final hitch is on the horizon, or even just a thought in the back of your mind, now is the time to start the conversation.

“The best time to plan your last hitch was five years ago. The second-best time is today.”, an Old Salty Captain.

Fair winds, steady seas, and a well-charted course into the next chapter.

