gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,934 members that receive our newsletter.

Aerial view of a container terminal

Photo: Shutterstock/Strikernia

Thailand Drafts Law To Speed Up $29 Billion Transport Link

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 22, 2025

By Anuchit Nguyen

Mar 22, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Thailand unveiled draft legislation to create a special economic zone in the south of the country that would pave the way for a multibillion-dollar transport project linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The bill would establish a commission to speed up development of the Southern Economic Corridor in the provinces of Chumphon, Ranong, Suratthani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, according to a Transport Ministry statement. 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Pheu Thai party is proposing the so-called Landbridge project at a cost of about 1 trillion baht ($29 billion), to link two proposed seaports on either side of the country’s southern peninsula with a new highway and rail line. The 100-kilometer (62-mile) connection would cut shipping times between the Indian and Pacific oceans by bypassing the Malacca Strait — a narrow sea lane between Malaysia and Singapore that is one of the world’s busiest ocean routes.   

The new commission, chaired by the prime minister, will be responsible for the development of logistics, infrastructure, information technology and other facilities in the specified areas, according to the draft bill. It will also be in charge of finding the money to fund the project.

The draft bill is being presented for public hearing before proceeding to the Cabinet and parliament. 

Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, also from the Pheu Thai party, previously pitched the Landbridge project to overseas investors during visits to the US and China. 

Thailand aims to complete the project by 2030 and foreign investors will be allowed to own more than 50% of joint ventures with local companies to build the infrastructure. The deep sea ports in Ranong in the Andaman Sea and Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand may cost 630 billion baht, according to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Strait of Malacca
thailand

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container terminal
News

CK Hutchison Flags Political Risk as Port Deal Upsets China

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. warned of a deteriorating global business environment due to geopolitical and trade tensions, as the Hong Kong conglomerate reported weaker-than-expected profit while a ports sale plan faces uncertainty after infuriating Beijing.

March 20, 2025
Total Views: 629
FILE PHOTO: A ship sails near the Balboa Port after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, Panama City
Ports

What Levers Do China and Hong Kong Have Over CK Hutchison’s Port Deal?

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison is facing intense criticism from Beijing over its ports sale to a BlackRock-led consortium, fueling speculation as to whether China could take steps to scupper the deal.

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 2393
U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Ports

Shipping Trade Group Says Trump Port-Fee Plan Will Hurt US

A plan by the Trump administration to introduce fees on the use of Chinese commercial ships is likely to damage the US economy and may fail to reverse China’s shipbuilding dominance, a top shipping trade group said. 

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 1643
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,934 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.