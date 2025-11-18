Teijin Aramid launches Twaron Next®: world’s most sustainable para-aramid

Damen acquires UK-based I.M.E Group
Teijin Aramid introduced Twaron Next®, a high-performance para-aramid engineered with a clear focus on sustainability. The new material combines strength, durability, and thermal resistance with options designed to reduce environmental impact.
Twaron Next® is available in two sustainability-driven variants:
Designed for demanding applications
Twaron Next® is suitable for use in protective clothing, automotive components like tires and hoses, offshore energy solutions, and multiple industrial composites. Its mechanical properties and reliability make it a strong choice for industries seeking materials that meet strict performance requirements while advancing sustainability goals.
Global availability
Twaron Next® is now available worldwide, providing manufacturers with a sustainable material option that addresses environmental concerns without compromising the demands of industrial performance.
“Twaron Next® represents a step forward in combining high-performance engineering and materials with sustainable production,” said Hendrik de Zeeuw, CCO Teijin Aramid. “It enables industries to meet their operational requirements while reducing environmental impact.”
About Teijin Aramid
Teijin Aramid is a subsidiary of the Teijin Group and a world leader in aramid production. The company’s products, Twaron®, Teijinconex® and Technora®, are renowned for their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, heat resistance and wide application. Aramids are used in a variety of markets, including automotive, industry, safety and life protection, and aerospace. These high-performance and recyclable materials are produced in the Netherlands, Thailand and Japan.
For more information: www.teijinaramid.com
About Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group with two core businesses: high-performance materials and healthcare solutions. Established in 1918 as Japan’s first rayon manufacturer, Teijin today comprises some 150 companies employing 20,000 people. Teijin is committed to its Purpose, “Pioneering solutions together for a healthy planet.” Teijin works together with employees and external partners to achieve its Long-Term Vision, “To be a company that supports the society of the future.” Teijin posted consolidated revenue of JPY 1,005.5 billion and total assets of JPY 1,061.3 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Visit www.teijin.com
