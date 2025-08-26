gCaptain-logo
The Crowley-managed Stena Imperative crew conduct a CONSOL with a Military Sealift Command ship

The Crowley-managed Stena Imperative crew has earned their CONSOL certification for Military Sealift Command, enabling safe fuel transfers between vessels while underway. Photo courtesy Crowley

Stena Imperative Crew Earns CONSOL Certification from Military Sealift Command

Mike Schuler
August 26, 2025

The crew of the Crowley-managed Stena Imperative has achieved CONSOL (consolidated cargo operations) certification from Military Sealift Command, marking a significant advancement in the vessel’s capability to conduct at-sea fuel transfers for military operations.

This certification enables the vessel to perform complex ship-to-ship refueling operations while underway, a critical capability for sustaining U.S. naval operations globally. The Stena Imperative serves as part of the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program (TSP), which provides essential fuel supply support to U.S. military operations.

The vessel is one of three operated by Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions in the TSP fleet, which maintains a total of 10 U.S.-flagged product tankers available for Department of Defense requirements. The program was launched in 2023 following its establishment under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

CONSOL operations represent a strategic shift in the U.S. Navy’s fleet refueling approach. The practice gained significant momentum recently, with the commercial tanker Stena Polaris conducting a similar operation with the USS Harry S. Truman on November 26, 2024. This followed another milestone when the Overseas Shipholding Group’s tanker Overseas Mykonos became the first commercial tanker in decades to fuel a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier when it transferred fuel to the USS Abraham Lincoln.

These operations have become increasingly important following the closure of the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii. At-sea refueling presents significant technical challenges, requiring ships to maintain a precise distance of 160-200 feet between vessels during operations that typically take 7-8 hours to complete. The operations allow Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ships to remain on station and continue their vital refueling missions.

Commercial tankers participating in these operations must undergo specialized outfitting and training, making the Stena Imperative’s new certification a notable advancement in the U.S. military’s at-sea logistics capabilities.

crowley
military sealift command
tanker security program
U.S. Navy
