How Shell Marine’s AI-Powered Solution is Transforming Maritime Maintenance

In an era where maritime operations face increasing complexity, Shell Marine is revolutionizing vessel maintenance through its innovative Shell LubeMonitor platform, combining artificial intelligence with technical expertise to help operators transition from traditional time-based maintenance to a more efficient, condition-based model.

Marcus Schaerer, GM Technical and Services at Shell Marine, explains that modern ship operators face mounting challenges in managing new engine technologies, evolving ship designs, and frequently updated OEM requirements while maintaining safety and compliance with decarbonization regulations.

“Unlike time-based maintenance, which typically relies on fixed intervals regardless of actual engine condition, Shell LubeMonitor provides a real-time, evidence-based view of engine health,” Schaerer tells gCaptain. “It consolidates data from onboard oil testing, engine operating conditions, lab results, inspection images, and trend tracking into a single platform.”

The impact on operational efficiency is significant. While OEM manufacturers like MAN ES typically recommend 16,000-hour intervals under a time-based approach, Shell LubeMonitor has demonstrated the potential to safely extend Time Between Overhauls (TBOs) to 24,000 or even 32,000 running hours without compromising reliability or compliance.

The system addresses a critical industry challenge: the fragmented nature of vessel maintenance data. Many crews still rely on manual methods like Excel spreadsheets, resulting in scattered data, inconsistent image quality, and limited ability to spot long-term trends or early-stage issues.

Shell LubeMonitor’s AI-powered analytics are particularly impressive in their accuracy. During proof-of-concept testing, the system achieved a 90% accuracy rate in detecting deposits on cylinder inspection images. This capability, combined with the platform’s ability to integrate data across onboard and shoreside sources, enables early detection of potential issues such as piston ring or cylinder wear.

The platform is supported by Shell’s extensive global network of technical advisors stationed at major ports including Houston, Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Athens. Each customer is assigned a dedicated advisor who provides tailored recommendations based on extensive industry experience and OEM guidelines.

“With over a century of heritage in marine fuels, lubricants and technical services, Shell LubeMonitor is backed by Shell’s team of experts and a global network of advisors who provide tailored recommendations based on thousands of engine profiles,” notes Schaerer.

Looking ahead, Shell Marine is investing in comprehensive training programs focused on advanced diagnostic tools and data analytics, while fostering industry-wide collaboration and knowledge sharing. The company’s digital strategy includes partnerships to accelerate innovation and streamline the adoption of emerging technologies, particularly in advanced sensing capabilities.

This systematic approach to maintenance optimization represents a significant step forward in maritime operations, offering operators the tools and expertise needed to navigate an increasingly complex industry landscape while improving efficiency and reducing costs.