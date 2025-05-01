Secretary of Navy Visits South Korean Shipyards Amid Growing Maritime Ties

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan visited major South Korean shipyards this week amid strengthening maritime cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

During his visit to Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Secretary Phelan met with industry leaders to discuss vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities crucial for enhancing naval operations.

“Working with leading shipyards like Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is essential to ensuring deployed U.S. ships and systems remain fully operational in the Indo-Pacific,” Phelan stated, highlighting how this collaboration strengthens combat readiness and maintains forward deployed presence.

The visit coincides with significant developments in U.S.-Korean maritime cooperation. Hanwha Ocean Shipyard recently achieved a milestone by completing repairs on the USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), marking the first Military Sealift Command ship repair in South Korea. The shipyard is currently servicing the USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has established a partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries through a recent Memorandum of Understanding.

In a notable expansion of Korean maritime presence in the United States, Hanwha Group completed a $100 million acquisition of Philly Shipyard in December 2024, becoming the first Korean shipbuilder to establish operations on U.S. soil.

The visit comes as the Trump administration seeks to revitalize the domestic shipbuilding industry with potential support from Korea.

“The relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea’s maritime industrial base… is a cornerstone of our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthens the overall bond between our nations,” said Secretary Phelan.

This visit marks Phelan’s first tour of the Indo-Pacific region and aligns with broader initiatives supporting America’s maritime dominance.