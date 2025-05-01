gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,162 members

SECNAV John Phelan tours Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Korea

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan tours Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding in the Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. U.S. Navy Photo

Secretary of Navy Visits South Korean Shipyards Amid Growing Maritime Ties

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 1, 2025

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan visited major South Korean shipyards this week amid strengthening maritime cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

During his visit to Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Secretary Phelan met with industry leaders to discuss vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities crucial for enhancing naval operations.

“Working with leading shipyards like Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is essential to ensuring deployed U.S. ships and systems remain fully operational in the Indo-Pacific,” Phelan stated, highlighting how this collaboration strengthens combat readiness and maintains forward deployed presence.

The visit coincides with significant developments in U.S.-Korean maritime cooperation. Hanwha Ocean Shipyard recently achieved a milestone by completing repairs on the USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), marking the first Military Sealift Command ship repair in South Korea. The shipyard is currently servicing the USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has established a partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries through a recent Memorandum of Understanding.

In a notable expansion of Korean maritime presence in the United States, Hanwha Group completed a $100 million acquisition of Philly Shipyard in December 2024, becoming the first Korean shipbuilder to establish operations on U.S. soil.

The visit comes as the Trump administration seeks to revitalize the domestic shipbuilding industry with potential support from Korea.

“The relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea’s maritime industrial base… is a cornerstone of our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthens the overall bond between our nations,” said Secretary Phelan.

This visit marks Phelan’s first tour of the Indo-Pacific region and aligns with broader initiatives supporting America’s maritime dominance.

Tags:

Hanwha
hanwha ocean
trump administration
U.S. Navy
u.s. navy shipbuilding
u.s. shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,162 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. President Donald Trump launches military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis
Defense

Pentagon Chief Warns Iran of Consequences for Supporting Houthis

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran on Wednesday that it will face consequences for supporting the Houthis, even as the United States has relaunched talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 313
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz gestures on the day U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Defense

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Departs for UN Ambassador Job Amid Maritime Policy Momentum

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is set to leave the administration following controversy over sharing sensitive military information, departing amid significant developments in U.S. maritime policy which he...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 624
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025.
Defense

Joint Operation Yields Major Hazmat Violations at NY/NJ Port

Recent joint operations between the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of New York and New Jersey have revealed significant hazardous material compliance issues,...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 293