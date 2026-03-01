By Jaidaa Taha, Muhammad Al Gebaly and Nadine Awadalla
(Reuters) – A Palau-flagged oil tanker under U.S. sanctions was hit on Sunday off Oman’s Musandam peninsula, injuring four people, the country’s maritime security center said, without specifying what hit the vessel.
The attack followed earlier drone strikes elsewhere in the Gulf country, at the commercial port of Duqm on the Arabian Sea.
The 20-person crew of the Skylight tanker was evacuated after the attack, which occurred about 5 nautical miles north of Musandam’s Khasab Port, on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Oman Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X.
Initial information indicated injuries of varying severity to four of the crew, composed of 15 Indian and five Iranian citizens, it added.
Skylight’s registered owner is Sea Force Inc and it is managed by Red Sea Ship Management LLC, LSEG data shows. Both could not be immediately reached for comment.
The U.S. Treasury in December 2025 sanctioned Red Sea Ship Management and Skylight, among other vessels, accusing the management company and its owner of operating a “shadow fleet” to transport Iranian petroleum products in the Gulf.
