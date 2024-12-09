gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,892 members that receive our newsletter.

oil tanker at sea

By Igor Karasi / Shutterstock

Sanctioned Russia Oil Tanker Turns Back From Detour Around UK

Bloomberg
Total Views: 1530
December 9, 2024

By Julian Lee

Dec 9, 2024 (Bloomberg) – A tanker hauling Russian crude from the Baltic Sea to India that was observed heading toward the Shetland Islands — a route that would have taken it on a detour around the northern tip of the UK — made a sudden turn and instead took a more-typical journey through the English Channel.

The Aframax tanker Attica, which was sanctioned by the UK last month for carrying Russian oil, was on Thursday observed heading on a route that would have taken it around the north of the UK on its voyage to the Suez Canal, ship tracking compiled by Bloomberg shows.

But the vessel made a u-turn and headed south toward the English Channel hours after Bloomberg published a story highlighting its unusual route. On Friday, it was passing the stretch of water between the UK and France and by Monday was moving toward northern Spain.

The original route around the north of the UK would have added about two days, or 25%, to its journey from the Baltic to the Mediterranean Sea.

Three UK government bodies are working together to challenge Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet perceived to have dubious insurance if they pass through UK waters. One vessel that ignored the challenge was subsequently blacklisted. 

A spokeswoman for the UK’s Department for Transport said it didn’t comment on individual cases when asked about the vessel.

The Attica loaded about 730,000 barrels of Urals crude at Russia’s Ust-Luga export terminal, close to St. Petersburg on the Baltic Sea, and is hauling it to Vadinar in India, according to shipping information seen by Bloomberg. It’s going via the Egyptian waterway.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

oil tanker
russia
sanctions
UK

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Energy

Iran’s Oil Trade With China Rattled by US Sanctions on Tankers

A broadening of US sanctions on tankers that haul Iranian crude has jammed a crucial cog of the trade, slowing the delivery of oil from the OPEC producer to its most valuable customer: China.

December 2, 2024
Total Views: 1304
Energy

Chinese Buyers Soak Up Unsold Oil as Iranian Crude Flows Slow

China’s independent refiners have snapped up barrels from across the Middle East and Africa as offers of Iranian oil remain scarcer and more expensive than usual, in part due to broadening US sanctions.

November 29, 2024
Total Views: 2220
Energy

Secret Russian Oil Switching Gets New Greek Hotspot After Drills

The secret switching of Russian fuel cargoes between tankers at sea has migrated to new hotspots off the coast of Greece after the European country used naval drills to try and block the activity in one location.

November 25, 2024
Total Views: 2012
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,892 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.