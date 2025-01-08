Royal Fleet Auxiliary Officers Accept Historic Pay Deal

Trade union Nautilus International has announced that Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) officers in the UK have voted to accept an above-inflation pay offer for 2024/25, marking a significant step towards ending one of the union’s longest-running industrial disputes in recent history.

The agreement comes after unprecedented industrial action by Nautilus International members, including the first strike in RFA history and over 100 days of action short of a strike.

The dispute originated from frustration over a 4.5% pay offer for 2023/24, which union members argued contributed to a real terms pay cut exceeding 30% since 2010.

The RFA, a civilian-crewed fleet owned by the UK Ministry of Defence, provides crucial logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy and other UK armed forces. The newly accepted agreement not only secures an above-inflation pay increase but also addresses ongoing recruitment and retention challenges within the service.

“This agreement demonstrates the power of collective action… The outcome is the result of continued mandates for action as well as sustained negotiations to achieve meaningful progress for the dedicated professionals serving in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary,” said Martyn Gray, Nautilus International director of organising.

Looking ahead, negotiations for the 2025/26 pay agreement are set to commence in the coming weeks.

Nautilus International, which represents 20,000 maritime professionals including ship masters, officers, and various shipping industry personnel, remains committed to securing sustainable improvements in working conditions for RFA officers.

“Whilst this is a positive milestone, there remains much work to be done to ensure that pay and working conditions are sustainable and attractive in the long term,” Gray added.