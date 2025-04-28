Operation Rough Rider: Trump’s Offensive Hits 800 Houthi Targets as Shipping Crisis Continues

The U.S. military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi forces has intensified since President Trump took office in January 2025, marking a significant escalation in efforts to secure Red Sea shipping lanes.

Since resuming military on March 15th after the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Operation Rough Rider has targeted over 800 sites, resulting in the destruction of command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, and weapons storage locations, the U.S. Central Command said over the weekend.

According to CENTCOM, the campaign has shown measurable success, with ballistic missile launches dropping by 69% and drone attacks decreasing by 55%. The operation involves substantial military assets, including two Carrier Strike Groups – the Harry S. Truman and Carl Vinson.

However, concerns over civilian casualties have intensified. Most recently, on April 28, 2025, Houthi-controlled media reported 68 deaths following a U.S. strike on a migrant detention center in Saada, following another deadly—and strategic—strike on April 17 at the Ras Isa fuel terminal, which claimed 74 lives.

The Red Sea crisis began in November 2023 when Houthi forces began targeting shipping linked to Israel, the U.S., and UK, in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Since then, the Iran-backed group has attacked over 190 vessels, resulting in two ships sunk, one seized, and four seafarer fatalities. The impact on global commerce has been substantial, with Suez Canal traffic plummeting more than 60% as vessels opt for longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

Despite Washington’s pledge to maintain pressure until shipping lanes are secured, maritime traffic through the Red Sea remains severely disrupted as major shipping services are hesitant to return due to lingering safety concerns. The security situation continues to be volatile, with no immediate prospects for the return of safe navigation. U.S. officials assert that Iran’s ongoing support has allowed the Houthis to sustain their campaign.

CENTCOM maintains they are using “detailed and comprehensive intelligence” to minimize civilian casualties while targeting Houthi capabilities. However, in line with operational security protocols, specific details about ongoing and future operations remain restricted.

The military campaign follows years of previous strikes by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, which targeted Houthis while supporting Yemeni government forces in the country’s civil war.