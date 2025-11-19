gCaptain-logo
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Oil Tanker Seized by Iran Is Released With Cargo Missing

Reuters
November 19, 2025

By Alex Longley

Nov 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –An oil tanker that was seized by Iranian forces last week has been freed but without its cargo, the vessel’s manager said. 

The crew of the Talara, which was captured on Friday, are safe and in good spirits, Columbia Shipmanagement said in a statement. The ship, which had been carrying high-sulfur gasoil when it was boarded, is currently sailing in ballast condition, Columbia said, meaning it has no cargo on board. 

The incident was the first time since April 2024 Iran seized a ship passing through its waters near the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, raising fears that Tehran was again targeting merchant vessels in retaliation against Israel and its Western allies. But Iranian state media said the ship had been detained for unspecified violations.

The Talara was boarded by helicopter and taken to the Iranian coast, Western military forces in the region said. It’s unclear what the alleged violations were, and Columbia added that no allegations were made against the vessel and its crew, managers or owners.

Vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show that the vessel was sailing away from Iranian waters early on Wednesday. Its draft fell, indicating at least some of the oil on board had been removed. 

(Updates with status of cargo throughout.)

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

