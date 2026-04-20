Oceans Apart, One Voyage: IntegratingCollaborative Online InternationalLearning into Maritime Education.

Dr Adele Merlino Ph.D | Anthony Rogone MS | Captain Abhinandan Prasad

Maritime education today stands at the intersection of tradition, regulation, and rapidly evolving global expectations. As the maritime industry continues to operate as the backbone of international trade, transporting nearly 90% of global goods, the competence of maritime professionals must extend beyond technical proficiency. It must not only encompass regulatory literacy and environmental stewardship, but also the ability to operate effectively in multicultural environments.

This article examines a COIL-based collaboration between SUNY Maritime College in the United States and Lyceum-Northwestern University in the Philippines. The initiative brought together undergraduate maritime students to explore maritime pollution prevention within the framework of voyage planning, aligned with MARPOL regulations and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 14: Life Below Water.

The central premise of the collaboration was simple yet powerful: to simulate the realities of global maritime operations by requiring students from different countries to work together on a shared operational task. Students were grouped into international teams and tasked with analyzing how environmental regulations influence voyage planning decisions. Their work culminated in live virtual presentations, reflecting both technical understanding and collaborative engagement.

The regulatory frameworks underpinning the project included MARPOL Annex V (garbage management), MARPOL Annex VI (air pollution), and the Ballast Water Management Convention. Through these lenses, students examined practical issues such as waste segregation, emission control strategies, ballast water treatment, and compliance mechanisms. The inclusion of SDG 14 broadened the discussion beyond compliance, encouraging students to consider their role as future custodians of the marine environment.

From a pedagogical perspective, the project drew upon Social Learning Theory and Sociocultural Theory, emphasizing that learning is inherently social and reinforced through observation, interaction, and collaboration. In a maritime context, where crew members operate in multicultural and high-pressure environments, these theories are particularly relevant. The COIL framework enabled students to experience these dynamics in a controlled academic setting.

The structure of the collaboration combined synchronous and asynchronous learning. Scheduled sessions included introductions, progress reviews, and final presentations, while asynchronous work allowed teams to manage their collaboration across time zones. Students selected their own communication tools, ranging from messaging applications to video conferencing platforms, thereby mirroring real-world maritime communication challenges.

Data collected through pre- and post-project surveys revealed meaningful outcomes. Initially, many students had limited experience with international collaboration. By the conclusion of the project, there was a notable increase in confidence in using digital tools and in collaborating with international peers. Students reported improved understanding of maritime regulations and their practical application within voyage planning.

Interestingly, the impact varied between cohorts. Students from the Philippines demonstrated particularly strong gains in perceived competence in maritime subjects, while U.S. students showed significant increases in confidence in collaboration. These findings suggest that collaborative initiatives may offer differentiated benefits depending on earlier experience and context.

Faculty observations reinforced these findings. Students exhibited deeper engagement with course material when required to reference regulatory knowledge within a collaborative, international framework. The integration of environmental considerations into voyage planning encouraged systems-level thinking, bridging operational decision-making with sustainability.

Equally important were the soft skills developed through the collaboration. Students navigated time zone differences, cultural nuances, and communication challenges, all of which are intrinsic to maritime operations. These experiences fostered adaptability, empathy, and professional communication—competencies that cannot be fully replicated through traditional classroom instruction.

Student feedback highlighted the value of the experience. Many described it as “eye-opening,” noting that it expanded their understanding of both maritime sustainability and international collaboration. While challenges such as scheduling and technological limitations were noted, these were largely seen as realistic aspects of global work environments rather than obstacles.

A comparison with traditional, non-collaborative coursework underscores the value of the COIL approach. While students in a conventional setting may achieve conceptual understanding of MARPOL and sustainability, they lack the experiential dimension of applying this knowledge in a multicultural context. The COIL model transforms learning from a static exercise into a dynamic, context-driven process.

The implications for maritime education are significant. As the industry continues to globalize and environmental regulations become more stringent, the ability to integrate technical knowledge with intercultural competence will be increasingly critical. COIL provides a scalable and effective means of embedding these competencies within the curriculum.

Looking ahead, there is scope to further enhance such initiatives. Future iterations could incorporate more structured documentation of teamwork processes, enabling better assessment of collaboration dynamics. Expanding the scope to include emerging topics such as digital navigation systems and data-driven voyage planning could further align the curriculum with industry developments.

In conclusion, the integration of COIL into maritime education represents a meaningful step toward aligning academic training with the realities of the profession. By combining regulatory knowledge, environmental awareness, and intercultural collaboration, this approach prepares students not only to navigate oceans, but also to navigate the complexities of a global maritime industry.

As for ships, so for the students, the voyage, it seems, begins long before a vessel leaves port.