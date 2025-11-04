gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,058 members

Cruise ship Norwegian Dawn departs port near Hamilton Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (BERMUDA)

FILE PHOTO: The cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line 'Norwegian Dawn" departs the Royal Naval Dockyard July 16, 2013 near the port of Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (BERMUDA)

Norwegian Cruise Forecasts Quarterly Profit Below Estimates on Economic Slowdown, Rising Costs

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 4, 2025
Reuters

Nov 4 (Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings forecast fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday, on cost uncertainties and subdued consumer appetite for sea-based vacations as travelers curb spending, sending its shares down 11%.

Consumers are thinking twice before splurging on expensive cruise vacations amid persistent inflation and tariff-driven uncertainty in the United States following a post-pandemic demand boom for cruises.

The U.S. government shutdown, which impacts port activity and the travel plans of American consumers, especially as the crucial holiday season approaches, is also clouding demand.

Fluctuating fuel prices owing to escalating geopolitical tensions, including in the Middle East, also pressure cruise operators, along with expenses related to drydocks, ship deliveries and maintenance.

Norwegian Cruise Line sees current-quarter adjusted profit per share of 27 cents, below the estimate of 30 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.7% to $2.94 billion, compared with analysts’ expectation of a 7.5% rise to $3.02 billion. It had risen 10.7% in the year-ago quarter.

It said lower air program participation – where the company helps coordinate flights to fit a planned cruise itinerary – affected revenue.

Analysts said investments into upgrading Great Stirrup Cay, one of the company’s two island destinations, would help boost demand.

Norwegian said starting early 2026, it would optimize its marketing strategy to reach a broader family market.

Occupancy fell to 106.4% from 108.1% a year ago, while fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges, increased to $744 from $699 a year ago.

However, it lifted its adjusted profit forecast to $2.10 per share, compared to the previous forecast of $2.05 per share, and reported adjusted profit per share of $1.20, compared to estimates of $1.16 per share for the third quarter.

Peer Royal Caribbean RCL.N also raised its annual profit forecast last week, but forecast current-quarter profit below estimates on higher costs.

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

cruise ships
Norwegian Cruise Line
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,058 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Brazilian President Lula inaugurates the redeveloped Port of Outeiro ahead of COP30
Cruise Ships

Brazil Offers Free Cruise Cabins As Poorer Nations Struggle For Rooms At COP30

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Kate Abnett BRASILIA/BRUSSELS, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Dozens of countries have yet to secure accommodation for their delegations at the COP30 climate summit just a week before it...

November 1, 2025
Total Views: 1095
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Forecasts Quarterly Profit Below Estimates as Expenses Surge

Royal Caribbean forecast fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday, as the cruise operator faces higher costs, sending its shares down about 8% in early trading.

October 28, 2025
Total Views: 901
Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation Posts Record Profit as Cruise Industry Recovery Exceeds Expectations

Carnival Corporation & plc reported all-time high financial results today, with a net income of $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking the company’s strongest financial performance in...

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 772