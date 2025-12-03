Nine Crew Members Kidnapped from LPG Tanker in Gulf of Guinea Pirate Attack

Christiania Gas confirmed today that nine crew members were abducted from its LPG tanker CGAS SATURN following a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea, West Africa. The incident occurred early Wednesday marking.

Four seafarers remain aboard the vessel and are reported safe, though one sustained light injuries and is receiving medical care onboard. The CGAS SATURN has since moved to safe waters following the attack.

In a statement, Christiania Gas expressed deep concern over the situation. “The company’s main priority now is to establish contact with the missing crew to secure their earliest and safe release,” the company stated. “The emergency response team are liaising with all relevant authorities who have been notified immediately after the incident.”

The company is maintaining close contact with the families of the affected seafarers during what it described as “an extremely difficult time.” Christiania Gas indicated it would limit further public statements, noting that it “will not be providing any further information in order not to jeopardize the safety of those involved.”

The Gulf of Guinea has long been recognized as some of the world’s most dangerous waters for maritime piracy, with crew kidnappings remaining a persistent threat to commercial shipping operations in the region.

According to the International Maritime Bureau’s Piracy Reporting Centre, the region reported 15 piracy incidents in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 12 in the same period of 2024, indicating a slight uptick despite an overall sustained decline in recent years. Crew safety remains a significant concern, with fourteen crew members kidnapped from January to September 2025. In August, a product tanker was boarded off the coast of Ghana, though all 13 crew members were reported safe.