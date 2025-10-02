New York Invites Port Operators to Revitalize Brooklyn Marine Terminal as Maritime Hub

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has initiated a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) seeking proposals from domestic and international port operators and maritime businesses to revitalize the Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT). This effort aims to identify optimal strategies for port operations and economically viable maritime uses that could potentially refine the recently approved $3.5 billion Vision Plan for the facility.

The Vision Plan, approved by a supermajority of the BMT Task Force in September, includes developing a 60-acre, modern, sustainable, all-electric port facility alongside 275,000 square feet of new industrial space. The plan is backed by $418 million in city, state, and federal funding.

“The Vision Plan for the Brooklyn Marine Terminal has always had the working port at its core, and we’re excited to invite new proposals from global experts on how we might optimize maritime industrial operations at the site,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “With a supermajority coalition voting to approve the Vision Plan, and with today’s RFEI, we’re ready to deliver on the modern, sustainable, resilient port and good maritime jobs.”

NYCEDC said it welcomes proposals from potential operators for the entire port facility or from businesses interested in operating as tenants. The agency will host a site visit and informational session on October 30, with responses due by December 15.

U.S. Representative Dan Goldman described the RFEI launch as “the latest exciting step in our work to fully revitalize the Brooklyn Marine Terminal,” adding that it would help gather information about potential private sector investment to inform future decisions.

The redeveloped terminal would serve as a key node in New York City’s Blue Highways initiative, which aims to increase waterborne cargo transportation throughout the city, reducing emissions and road congestion while enhancing supply chain resilience. The BMT would potentially establish connections to other maritime facilities including Hunts Point.

NYCEDC has already begun improvements at the port, executing $18 million in maritime contracts earlier this year, including $15 million for a new electric ship-to-shore crane and completing the removal of four out-of-service cranes in September.

Beyond maritime operations, the comprehensive Vision Plan includes 6,000 new homes (with over 2,400 permanently-affordable units), at least 28 acres of public space, and various commercial and industrial spaces. The entire 122-acre development is projected to generate approximately $18 billion in economic impact, create 37,000 temporary construction jobs, and establish 2,000 permanent positions.

NYCEDC assumed operational control of BMT from the Port Authority in May 2024, ending what officials described as “50 years of disinvestment and decay.” The Vision Plan’s development involved extensive community engagement, including over 4,260 community members across numerous public sessions, workshops, and site tours.

The RFEI launch coincides with the development of the nearby South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT), which is being transformed into a major East Coast hub for offshore wind energy. This terminal will serve as a support facility for Equinor’s Empire Wind projects, which have recently faced scrutiny from the Trump Administration.