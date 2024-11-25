Nation’s First Electric Hydrofoil Ferry Coming to Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, the pristine alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, is poised to make maritime history with the introduction of the first electric hydrofoil ferry service in the U.S., promising to revolutionize transportation for the region’s 15 million annual visitors.

The Candela P-12, a groundbreaking zero-emission vessel, will provide a vital north-south connection across Lake Tahoe, significantly reducing travel times while addressing critical environmental concerns.

The innovative service, operated by FlyTahoe, will cut the typical two-hour winter drive around the lake to just 30 minutes.

“It’s ironic that while millions drive around Lake Tahoe to admire its beauty, the road sediment we generate contributes to the largest threat to the lake’s famous cobalt blue clarity,” explains Ryan Meinzer, Founder & CEO of FlyTahoe. “Our service will provide faster transport than cars or buses, while keeping the lake blue”.

The vessel’s revolutionary hydrofoil technology employs computer-guided underwater wings that lift the hull above the water’s surface, reducing energy consumption by 80% compared to conventional vessels. The sophisticated Flight Controller adjusts the foil’s angle 100 times per second, ensuring a smooth, stable ride even in challenging conditions.

“It basically works like a jet fighter, which is constantly balanced using ailerons. The principle of the P-12 is the same, except our wings fly in water instead of air,” said Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and Founder of Candela.

The 30-seat ferry, specifically designed to accommodate both ski gear and bikes, will operate year-round on Lake Tahoe, which never freezes over.

The service directly addresses the growing congestion issues faced by the region, particularly during winter months when heavy snowfall often leads to road closures and lengthy delays.

A Tahoe Transportation District analysis has already identified ferry service as the optimal solution for reducing traffic congestion, citing lower per-user costs and faster travel times compared to traditional transportation methods.

The P-12’s introduction marks a significant milestone in American maritime transport, representing the first deployment of electric hydrofoiling passenger vessels in U.S. waters. With its impressive 25-knot cruising speed and 40-nautical-mile range, the vessel is set to demonstrate how innovative technology can address both transportation and environmental challenges effectively.