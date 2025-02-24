gCaptain-logo
Stock image of an MSC containership

Stock Photo: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

MSC’s Record-Breaking Orderbook Sails Past 2M TEUs

The Loadstar
February 24, 2025

By Alison Koo (The Loadstar) –

MSC has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to eight 21,700 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships, as the Swiss-Italian carrier consolidates its pole position among liner operators.

The yard announced the order on Friday, when it also clarified earlier reports that Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s TMS Dry had commissioned six 11,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships – in fact there are 10 firm orders.

MSC’s order is for four vessels, with options for four more, and TMS Dry also has options for four more ships.

MSC has ordered ten 11,500 teu, ten 10,300 teu and a dozen 19,000 teu ships from Zhoushan Changhong over the past three years. The yard said: “We have become MSC’s largest shipbuilding partner. It’s a testament to our skills in constructing LNG-powered boxships.”

The price of the latest order was not disclosed, but according to VesselsValue, the ships are estimated at $220m each. MB Shipbrokers reported that delivery of the first three will be in 2027, the rest the following year.

The vessels commissioned by MSC and TMS Dry will be built according to designs from CIMC ORIC, a unit of China International Marine Containers, the world’s largest container maker.

With the latest order, MSC’s orderbook now stands at more than 2.06m teu, equating to 32% of its in-service fleet. Interestingly, MSC’s orderbook now exceeds ONE’s whole operating fleet, of 1.97m teu.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM, which with an orderbook of 1.32m teu could overtake Maersk Line in the carrier ranks in due course, commissioned up to a dozen (eight firm orders and four options) 18,000 teu ships for $2.5bn at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard two weeks ago, following its order for 12 15,500 teu vessels from  HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

However, Maersk, with an orderbook at 758,622 teu, is reportedly not sitting back and is said to be looking to order another 30 containerships. The Danish carrier has approached to Chinese shipbuilders for up to a dozen 15,000 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships, and shipowner Seaspan is said to be in discussions on newbuilds for long-term charter to Maersk.

