MSC World Asia float out

MSC World Asia float out. Photo Credit: Bernard Biger

MSC Cruises Commits €3.5 Billion to French Shipbuilding with Two New World Class Ships

Mike Schuler
November 13, 2025

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced orders for two additional World Class cruise ships on Wednesday during a ceremony in Saint Nazaire, France that also celebrated major construction milestones for two other vessels in the series.

The €3.5 billion order for World Class ships 7 and 8, scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031, brings MSC Cruises’ total investment in France this year to nearly €7 billion. Combined with existing orders, the cruise line’s current commitment to French shipbuilding now stands at €10.5 billion.

The announcement came as MSC World Asia was floated out and MSC World Atlantic underwent its traditional coin ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

“We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division. “The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels.”

Construction of the two newly ordered vessels will begin in 2029. The orders are subject to financing access, following standard industry practice.

“What our shipyard is achieving today is truly exceptional — four new ships ordered in 2025! The World Class series, now totaling eight vessels, is a testament to our teams’ expertise and to MSC’s vision,” added Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

MSC World Asia will be delivered in November 2026 and will operate seven-night Mediterranean itineraries starting in December, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina, and Valletta. MSC World Atlantic is scheduled to enter service in 2027, offering Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral beginning with the winter 2027-28 season.

All World Class ships feature dual-fuel liquefied natural gas engines and are designed to utilize bio and synthetic fuels as they become commercially available, supporting MSC’s commitment to net-zero maritime emissions by 2050.

The World Class fleet currently includes MSC World Europa (2022), MSC World America (2025), with MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic following in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique
cruise ships
msc cruises
