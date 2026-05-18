gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,963 members

Military Jets’ Crew Members Safely Ejected after Idaho Air Show Collision, Navy Says

Four crew members of two E/A-18G Growler military jets eject safely following a mid-air collision during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, U.S. May 17, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Henk Zuurbier/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. REFILE - ADDING NAME OF THE JETS AND AIRSHOW VERIFICATION - Reuters was able to confirm the location of footage from source and report by authorities. - Date of footage confirmed by file data and authorities.

Military Jets’ Crew Members Safely Ejected after Idaho Air Show Collision, Navy Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 18, 2026

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) – Four crew members involved in a mid-air collision of military jets at an air show ejected safely on Sunday outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the U.S. Navy said.

Two E/A-18G Growler jets collided in mid-air 2 miles from the base during the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show, said Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The two jets with four air crew collided “while performing an aerial demonstration” at around 12:10 p.m. MDT as part of the air show, Umayam added, noting that all four crew members ejected safely.

“The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” Umayam said.

The air show’s official site lists the U.S. Navy’s E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers. The jets involved in the collision were assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, Umayam said.

A portion of State Highway 167, where the aircraft crashed, will remain closed for several days while the investigation continues, according to the 366th Fighter Wing, which is based at Mountain Home.

Sunday marked the first Gunfighter Skies Air Show in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in a crash during the last show in 2018.

The Mountain Home Fire Department, Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County emergency management coordinator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington, D.C., and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Chris Reese, Sergio Non and Mark Porter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

F/A18
navy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,963 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Incidents

Container Based Cruise Missiles

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3-YROQ2DW8&feature=player_embedded The USNI blog tells us why container based cruise missiles might not be so far off in their latest edition of The Problem With Proliferation: Cruise Missile Edition: Fiction...

April 6, 2010
Total Views: 54
Pirates Fire at U.S. Navy ship, U.S. Navy fires back
Incidents

Pirates Fire at U.S. Navy ship, U.S. Navy fires back

Photo by rickydiver78 via Flickr We’ve seen pirates accidentally attack the wrong ship before, but this seem’s just plain stupid.  A statement released by the U.S. Sixth Fleet tells us:...

April 1, 2010
Total Views: 169
Update: South Korean Ship Sinking
Incidents

Update: South Korean Ship Sinking

By John M. Glionna and Ju-min Park | The Los Angeles Times | Photo: AP March 30, 2010 Reporting from Seoul – Plunging into the murky waters of the Yellow...

March 30, 2010
Total Views: 27